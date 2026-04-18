Late Push Falls Short in Loss to Allen
Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed its regular season series against longtime rival, Allen, on Friday night, losing 3-2 at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Nick Nardecchia and Oliver Tarr provided the offense for the Thunder in the losing effort. Connor Hasley suffered the loss, stopping 30 shots.
Just 1:56 into the game, Jax Dubois opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season. He outmuscled a Thunder defender near the left post and slipped a backhand under Hasley to make it 1-0.
The Americans made it 2-0 at 3:31 on the power play. Danny Katic recorded his 38th of the year on a double deflection near the blue paint.
Nardecchia cut the lead in half at 10:53. He got inside position on Jackson Decker and fired a shot through Marco Costantini for his fifth of the season.
In the second, Hank Crone tallied the eventual game-winner at 7:41. Spencer Asuchak put a between the legs pass to the right post. Crone initially missed his first shot, but he stayed with the play. Crone wrapped a backhand on the other side of the cage for his 13th of the year to make it 3-1.
The Thunder had a two-man advantage with two minutes to go in the frame when Colton Hargrove and Harrison Blaisdell were sent to the box. Costantini held his ground, including an outstanding save on Tyler Jette.
Tarr recorded his second pro goal at 7:50 of the third to make it 3-2. Kirby Proctor fired a pass across the low slot that banked off of Tarr's skate past Costantini. The play was reviewed for a potential kicking motion. The officials determined that it was a good goal, making it a one-goal contest.
Hasley was pulled down the stretch, but Wichita failed to tie the game.
Nardecchia scored for the first time since February 25. Tarr has points in three straight. Proctor has assists in his last two outings. Matt Crasa recorded an assist, giving him points in three of his last four.
Wichita went 0-for-4 on the power play. Allen was 1-for-3 on the man advantage.
The Thunder plays their final game of the regular season on Saturday against Tulsa. Faceoff is set for 6:05 p.m.
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