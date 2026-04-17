South Carolina Announces Multiple Roster Moves with Hershey

Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced the following roster moves:

Goaltender Garin Bjorklund and forward Ludwig Persson have been re-assigned to the club from Hershey by Washington.

Defenseman John Fusco has been recalled by Hershey.

Forward Simon Pinard has been returned on loan from Hershey.

Defenseman Romain Rodzinski has been released from his professional tryout contract with Hershey and has returned to the Stingrays.

Goaltender Jesper Vikman has been re-assigned by Washington from South Carolina to Hershey.

Bjorklund, 23, returns to the Stingrays for the second time this season after starting seven games for South Carolina in late December and early January. With the Stingrays this season, the Grande Prairie, Alberta native is 4-2-0, posting a 2.37 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. Drafted by Washington in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Bjorklund has played in 17 games with Hershey this season, going 5-9-3 with a 3.72 goals-against average and an .876 save percentage.

A third round pick by Washington in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Persson was re-assigned to the Bears on Tuesday and returns to South Carolina where he has spent a majority of the season. The Göteborg, Sweden native has 21 points (8g, 13a) in 39 games this year with the Stingrays in addition to seven games with Hershey, adding an assist.

Fusco has skated in 41 games this season with the Stingrays after being loaned to South Carolina on October 4, 2025. A native of Westwood, MA, Fusco has 14 points (2g, 12a) with the Stingrays this year. Fusco signed with Hershey after finishing his NCAA career with Dartmouth College, where he had 21 points (11g, 10a) in 32 games last season. He spent three years with the Big Green after spending his freshman year at Harvard University.

An All-ECHL First Team selection, Pinard returns to South Carolina where he leads the club in goals (28), assists (41) and points (69). His 69 points are tied for fifth most in the ECHL while the Drummondville, Quebec native has set new career highs in assists and points. The forward has played in three games for Hershey this season, tallying an assist.

Rodzinski, 23, played in four games with Hershey while on a PTO with the Bears. He rejoins South Carolina after skating in 51 games for the Stingrays, logging 32 points (9g, 23a). His 32 points and nine goals lead all Stingrays defenseman and are new career highs. In addition to his time with Hershey, Rodzinski also skated in two games for the Syracuse Crunch this season.

Vikman made one appearance for South Carolina after he was re-assigned to the Stingrays on April 6. He stopped 13 of 14 shots on Saturday night against the Florida Everblades. Acquired by Washington from the Vegas Golden Knights on March 5, Vikman has played in 18 games for the Henderson Silver Knights this season, posting an 8-7-4 record with a 3.41 goals-against average and an .866 save percentage.

This Stingrays transaction report is brought to you by Huey Magoo's, the Filet Mignon of Chicken.

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South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, April 18, against the Orlando Solar Bears for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Amped Electric, at 6:05 p.m.







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