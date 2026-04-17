Game Day Preview: Final Regular Season Road Game

Published on April 17, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans center Michael Gildon vs. the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans center Michael Gildon vs. the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans)

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), close the road portion of the regular season schedule tonight in Kansas as they face the Wichita Thunder at 7:05 PM.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: MIXLR.COM

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Saturday, April 18th vs Kansas City, 7:10 PM CST

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans

Overall: 41-23-6-0

Home: 23-9-3-0

Away: 18-14-3-0

Last 10: 9-0-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (73) Brayden Watts

Goals: (37) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (10) Danny Katic and Colton Hargrove

Assists: (49) Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (27) Sam Sedley

+/- (+25) Ty Prefontaine

PIM's (107) Danny Katic

Wichita Thunder:

Overall: 25-34-7-34

Home: 15-13-2-4

Away: 10-21-5-0

Last 10: 1-8-1-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Points: (62) Peter Bates

Goals: (24) Jay Dickman

Power Play Goals: (8) *Kyle Crnkovic

Assists: (41) Peter Bates

Power Play Assists: (17) Peter Bates

+/-: (+7) *Jack Bar

PIM's (86) Declan Smith

* In the AHL

Last Time Out: The Americans beat Wichita 6-3 last Sunday afternoon at Intrust Bank Arena. The Americans gave up the first goal and then outscored the Thunder 6-2 from that point winning their eighth game in the season series. Harrison Blaisdell led the way with three goals scoring his 28th, 29th and 30th goals of the season. Maxim Barbashev (9), Jax Dubois (4), and Danny Katic (37) scored the other three goals. Marco Costantini made his first start in 10 days earning his 19th win of the season (19-8-4), with 2.86 goals against average and a 0.916 save percentage. The Americans outshot Wichita 32-26 for the game. The Americans had the lone power play goal of the game going 1-for-4 on the afternoon. Harrison Blaisdell scored his 7th power play goal of the year; that's third overall on the team. Wichita was shut down on the power play, going 0-for-3.

New Streak: After having their season-high eight game winning streak snapped last Saturday night at home in a loss to the Tahoe Knight Monsters, the Americans started a new streak last Sunday in Wichita with their 6-3 win. Allen is 9-0-1 in their last 10 games.

Head-to-Head with Wichita: The Americans are 8-1-0 against the Thunder this season and are perfect 4-0 at Intrust Bank Arena. Tonight is the final meeting between the two teams this season.

Anania Returned from Milwaukee: The Americans loaned All Star Defenseman Andre Anania to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League last week. He played in one game for the Admirals and had no points in 11 minutes of action. Anania has 42 points in 61 games this season with Allen (6 goals and 36 assists).

Lucky Number 13: Ottawa-contracted forward Danny Katic extended his point streak to a team-high 13 games last Sunday afternoon scoring his league-leading 37th goal of the season. Over the 13-game streak he has 24 points.

Changes: The Americans made three roster changes this week with Chase Maxwell, Kevin Gursoy, and Trevor LeDonne all released. Americans defenseman Andre Anania was returned from loan to the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL).

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ECHL Stories from April 17, 2026

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