Americans Take Early Series Advantage with a 5-1 Win in Game 1

Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans center Colton Hargrove vs. the Idaho Steelheads

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans center Colton Hargrove vs. the Idaho Steelheads(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AH), opened the playoffs on Thursday night at home and beat the Idaho Steelheads 5-1 at CUTX Event Center in front of an announced crowd of 5,111

Americans rookie Brett Mirwald shined in his playoff debut stopping 25 of 26 Idaho shots to earn his first postseason win. The only goal allowed came in the middle frame on Jade Miller's first goal of the playoffs.

Brayden Watts led the Americans with a three-point night chipping in two goals and an assist. Watts scored the first goal of the night thirty-two seconds into the game with a spinning shot from the slot that beat Idaho goalie Jake Barczewski.

Danny Katic scored his first of the postseason on a goal that turned out to be the game winning goal for the Americans.

Colby McAuley had a goal and an assist scoring one of two empty net goals for the Americans. Spencer Asuchak led Allen with 12 penalty minutes.

The Americans and Steelheads combined for an 0-for-7 on the power play. Quinn Warmuth led the Americans with six shots on goal.

The Americans lead the Best-of-Seven Series 1-0

Game 1, Idaho 1 at Allen 5 Final

Game 2, Friday, April 24th at Allen, 7:10 PM (CDT)

Game 3, Sunday, April 26th at Idaho, 4:10 PM (CDT)

Game 4, Monday, April 27th at Idaho, 8:10 PM (CDT)

Game 5, Tuesday, April 28th at Idaho, 8:10 PM (CDT) if necessary

Game 6, Saturday, May 2nd at Allen, 7:10 PM (CDT) if necessary

Game 7, Sunday, May 3rd at Allen, 4:10 PM (CDT) if necessary

Three Stars of the Game:

1. Brett Mirwald - Allen

2. Danny Katic- Allen

3. Brayden Watts - Allen

They Said it:

Steve Martinson: "We had a great start to the game. We outshot them at one point 14-5. I didn't like our second period very much. We were hitting them hard and that intimidates them and that's when the retaliation starts after the whistle." And they're not going to fight us, so we need to be more disciplined. I thought that was the difference in the game."

Brayden Watts: "It was a big win for us. Getting off to a great start was the key. Going up 2-0 made them change their game plan. We need to come out tomorrow with that same intensity. "

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ECHL Stories from April 24, 2026

Americans Take Early Series Advantage with a 5-1 Win in Game 1 - Allen Americans

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