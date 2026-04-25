Nailers Open Series with 4-0 Shutout Win

Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers goal celebration

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers goal celebration(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers couldn't have asked for a better start to the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs than they got on Friday night at WesBanco Arena. Zach Urdahl got Wheeling's offense off and running with a power play goal and shorthanded marker in the second period. From there, Taylor Gauthier took care of business in the crease with a 20-save shutout, as the Nailers blanked the Reading Royals, 4-0, in games one of the North Division Semifinal Series. There was also tons of disagreements, as the two sides combined for 99 penalty minutes.

The two teams played to a scoreless first period, but it was clear that there was plenty of dislike ready to boil over from the 15-game regular season series. Shots were 9-7 in Wheeling's favor.

The Nailers started the middle frame on the power play, and needed only 23 seconds to score. Emil Pieniniemi took the puck from Taylor Gauthier, and led his teammates into the offensive zone. The blueliner proceeded to find Zach Urdahl, who turned and snapped in a shot from the left circle. Less than four minutes later, Urdahl struck again, this time with a shorthanded goal. Urdahl poked the puck away at his own blueline, giving himself a breakaway. The rookie forward made a brief stickhandle as he got into the slot, then snapped a shot into the left side of the twine.

Wheeling put the game away in the third period by limiting the Royals to six shots on goal, while tacking on a pair of tallies. Matthew Quercia batted a clearing attempt out of the air and crashed the net with an attempt. Yaniv Perets made the save, but Max Graham immediately followed up by backhanding home the rebound. Quercia put the finishing touches on the 4-0 triumph with an empty netter, which was set up by Logan Pietila.

Taylor Gauthier earned his first career playoff win and shutout by denying all 20 shots he faced for the Nailers. It was the 11th playoff shutout in team history and the fourth in a series opener. Yaniv Perets made 23 saves on 26 shots for Reading.

The Nailers and Royals will get right back at it in Wheeling for game two of the North Division Semifinal Series on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. The series will then shift to Reading's Santander Arena for games three, four, and five (if necessary) on Wednesday, April 29th, Friday, May 1st, and Saturday, May 2nd. All road games in the series will begin at 7:00 p.m. Games six and seven (both if necessary) would return to WesBanco Arena on Monday, May 4th and Wednesday, May 6th. Both of those contests would start at 7:10 p.m. Playoff tickets are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

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ECHL Stories from April 24, 2026

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