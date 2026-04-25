ECHL Transactions - April 24
Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 24, 2026:
Adirondack:
Add Tanner Edwards, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyson Fawcett, F Placed on Reserve
Add Josh Filmon, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Grant Loven, F Placed on Reserve
Add Jackson van de Leest, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Mitchell Becker, D Placed on Reserve
Indy:
Add Harrison Israels, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Michael Marchesan, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Robert Carpenter, F Activated from Reserve
Maine:
Add Jaxon Bellamy, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Andrew Nielsen, D Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Jalen Luypen, F Assigned by Hershey
Delete Kaden Bohlsen, F Placed on Reserve
Tahoe:
Add Adam Pitters, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Michael O'Leary, F Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Nolan Renwick, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Mike Posma, F Placed on Reserve
ECHL Stories from April 24, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - April 24 - ECHL
- Worcester Railers HC Announces Joey Goldstein as Senior Director of Marketing - Worcester Railers HC
- Crawford Named 2025-26 ECHL Most Valuable Player - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day Preview: Game 2 of the Playoffs Is TONIGHT at 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Jalen Luypen Loaned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- KC Mavericks Playoff Preview Storylines - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Take Early Series Advantage with a 5-1 Win in Game 1 - Allen Americans
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