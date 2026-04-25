ECHL Transactions - April 24

Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 24, 2026:

Adirondack:

Add Tanner Edwards, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyson Fawcett, F Placed on Reserve

Add Josh Filmon, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Grant Loven, F Placed on Reserve

Add Jackson van de Leest, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Mitchell Becker, D Placed on Reserve

Indy:

Add Harrison Israels, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Michael Marchesan, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Robert Carpenter, F Activated from Reserve

Maine:

Add Jaxon Bellamy, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Andrew Nielsen, D Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add Jalen Luypen, F Assigned by Hershey

Delete Kaden Bohlsen, F Placed on Reserve

Tahoe:

Add Adam Pitters, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Michael O'Leary, F Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Nolan Renwick, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Mike Posma, F Placed on Reserve







ECHL Stories from April 24, 2026

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