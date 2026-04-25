Kansas City Opens Kelly Cup Playoffs with 4-1 Win
Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Tahoe Knight Monsters, 4-1, on Friday night at Cable Dahmer Arena in Game 1 of the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Kansas City improves to 1-0 in the series.
After a scoreless first period, Kansas City scored three times in the second period to take control of the game. Jackson Jutting opened the scoring at 4:28 on the power play, followed by Bobo Carpenter at 9:22 and Jackson Berezowski at 16:48 to give the Mavericks a 3-0 lead heading into the third period.
Tahoe got on the board at 5:46 of the third period, but Kansas City responded with a power-play goal from Lucas Sowder at 13:12 to restore a three-goal advantage. The Mavericks outshot Tahoe 35-16 in the game and finished 2-for-7 on the power play.
Jack LaFontaine made 15 saves on 16 shots to earn the win in goal for Kansas City. Marcus Crawford, Landon McCallum, and Jack Randl all recorded two assists. Bobo Carpenter, Jack LaFontaine, and Marcus Crawford were named the game's three stars.
The Mavericks will continue the series at home on Saturday with a 6:05 PM puck drop at Cable Dahmer Arena.
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