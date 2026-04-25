Royals Shutout by Gauthier, Nailers in Game One of North Division Semifinal Kelly Cup Playoffs, 4-0

Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (0-1-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers (1-0-0-0), 4-0, in Game One of the North Division Semifinal 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs at WesBanco Arena on Friday, April 24th.

Goaltender Yaniv Perets (0-1-0-0) suffered the loss in goal with 23 saves on 26 shots faced while Nailers' netminder Taylor Gauthier (1-0-0-0) earned his first Kelly Cup Playoff career win and shutout with 20 saves.

Zach Urdahl (1 & 2) scored his first two professional playoff career goals in the opening minutes of the second period at 0:23 and 4:14 on a Wheeling power play and Wheeling penalty kill, respectively for a 2-0 Nailers lead.

Wheeling extended their lead in the third period with goals from Max Graham (1) and Matthew Quercia (1) at 9:14 and 15:49 to seal the Wheeling Game One victory and Gauthier's second career shutout against the Royals.

The shutout was the 10th time Reading has been blanked in the postseason and the first since Game One of the 2023 North Division Final against the Newfoundland Growlers.

Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

North Division Semifinals: #1 Wheeling (46-20-3-3, 98 points) vs. #4 Reading Royals (36-26-8-2, 82 points)

GAME 1 - 4-0 Wheeling (WHL 1-0)

GAME 2 - AWAY (Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

GAME 3 - HOME - (Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena) - CLICK FOR TICKETS (Use code "BCCCA" at checkout for Wednesday Buy One, Get One ticket deal)

GAME 4 - HOME - (Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena) - CLICK FOR TICKETS

GAME 5* - HOME* - (Saturday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena) - CLICK FOR TICKETS

GAME 6* - AWAY (Monday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

GAME 7* - AWAY (Wednesday, May 6 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

*If necessary







ECHL Stories from April 24, 2026

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