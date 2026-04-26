Butcher Scores, Royals Fall in Game Two of North Division Semifinal Kelly Cup Playoffs, 5-1

Published on April 25, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (0-2-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Wheeling Nailers (2-0-0-0), 5-1, in Game Two of the North Division Semifinal 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs at WesBanco Arena on Saturday, April 25th.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (0-1-0-0) suffered the loss in goal with 14 saves on 18 shots faced while Nailers' netminder Taylor Gauthier (2-0-0-0) earned the win with 32 saves on 33 shots faced.

Matthew Quercia (2) opened Wheeling's lead 4:21 into play before Ryan McAllister (1) and Matty De St. Phalle (1) extended the Nailers lead, 3-0, at 5:04 and 12:17 respectively in the second period. Alec Butcher (1) scored the first Reading goal of the postseason at 14:06 of the middle frame on the power play to bring the Royals within two, 3-1.

Wheeling restored their three-goal lead and tacked on an empty net goal between Blake Bennett (1) and Craig Armstong (1) to seal the Wheeling 2-0 series lead.

When trailing by two games to start a playoff series, the Royals are 0-5 in team history. The series shifts home for the Royals Wednesday at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. against Wheeling.

Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

North Division Semifinals: #1 Wheeling (46-20-3-3, 98 points) vs. #4 Reading Royals (36-26-8-2, 82 points)

GAME 1 - 4-0 Wheeling (WHL 1-0)

GAME 2 - 5-1 Wheeling (WHL 2-0)

GAME 3 - HOME - (Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena) - CLICK FOR TICKETS (Use code "BCCCA" at checkout for Wednesday Buy One, Get One ticket deal)

GAME 4 - HOME - (Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena) - CLICK FOR TICKETS

GAME 5* - HOME* - (Saturday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena) - CLICK FOR TICKETS

GAME 6* - AWAY (Monday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

GAME 7* - AWAY (Wednesday, May 6 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

*If necessary







ECHL Stories from April 25, 2026

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