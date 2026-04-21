Royals Release 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster

Published on April 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced their 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs roster ahead of their first round North Division Semifinal series.

Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list.

Royals Playoff Roster:

Forwards (15): Alec Butcher, Nick Deakin-Poot, Liam Devlin, Jacob Frasca, Carson Golder, Kyle Haskins, Hunter Johannes, Connor Kurth, Owen McLaughlin, Connor McMenamin, Jeremy Michel, Yvan Mongo, Mikael Robidoux, Brandon Saigeon, Austin Saint

Defensemen (8): Jackson Edward, Miles Gendron, Victor Hadfield, Artem Kulakov, Ben Meehan, Vincent Sevigny, Kyle Walker, Jake Willets

Goaltenders (2): Yaniv Perets, Keith Petruzzelli

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Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 25 Players - a 20-man active roster and a five-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:

1. a minimum of 17 active, available (i.e., not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.

2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.

Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 24 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 24 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).

A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 25-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.

Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and eighteen (18) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.

- Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

North Division Semifinals: #1 Wheeling (46-20-3-3, 98 points) vs. #4 Reading Royals (36-26-8-2, 82 points)

GAME 1 - AWAY (Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

GAME 2 - AWAY (Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

GAME 3 - HOME - (Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena) - CLICK FOR TICKETS (Use code "BCCCA" at checkout for Wednesday Buy One, Get One ticket deal)

GAME 4 - HOME - (Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena) - CLICK FOR TICKETS

GAME 5* - HOME* - (Saturday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena) - CLICK FOR TICKETS

GAME 6* - AWAY (Monday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

GAME 7* - AWAY (Wednesday, May 6 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

*If necessary

NOTE: Single game tickets for children (18 and under), seniors and veterans are $3 dollars off regularly priced tickets at Santander Arena Box Office only.

Royals365 Members, your seats are already locked in for the first two home playoff games!

All fans can enroll in our Pay-As-We-Play plan: https://bit.ly/PAWPKCP26

Here's how Pay-As-We-Play works:

- Opt-in: If you choose to opt in, you'll be charged for the full round, whether you attend the game or not. There are no exchanges or exceptions.

- Opt-out: If you don't opt in, you'll pay gate pricing per game, and your seat won't be guaranteed.







ECHL Stories from April 21, 2026

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