Royals Sign Ryan Orgel to SPC

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Ryan Orgel has been signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC). He orginally was claimed by Reading off of waivers from the Maine on Sunday, April 12 and released on Monday, April 13.

Orgel, 29, joins the Royals in his fifth professional season where the Los Angeles, California native has logged nine points (4g-5a) in 37 games between Adirondack (11gp: 0-4-4), South Carolina (4gp: 0-0-0) and Maine (8gp: 1-3-4) in the ECHL, as well as Knoxville (14gp: 2-4-6) in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

Across 178 professional career games between the SPHL, ECHL and one game in the American Hockey League with Syracuse in 2023-24, Orgel has accumulated 67 points (12g-55a) and 88 penalty minutes with 47 points (8g-39a) in 143 ECHL career games between Utah (3GP, 2021-22), Idaho (3GP, 2021-22), Adirondack (96GP, 2022-23, 2023-24, 2025-26), Tahoe (9GP, 2024-25), Indy (16GP, 2024-25), Fort Wayne (4GP, 2024-25), South Carolina (4GP, 2025-26) and Maine (8GP, 2025-26). With a game played, Reading will be Orgel's ninth ECHL team in five seasons.

Prior to opening his pro career with Utah in 2021-22, the 6'0", 190-pound, right-shot defenseman concluded his NCAA career at NCAA D-III University of Wisconsin Steven's Point for two seasons with 13 points (5g-8a) in 21 games following parts of two seasons at the University of Denver with six games played for the Pioneers.

For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).







ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026

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