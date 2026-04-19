Gladiators Announce Schedule for Round One of 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs
Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, have announced the dates and times of their opening round series against the South Carolina Stingrays in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Please see below for dates and start times of the first round series of the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs between the Gladiators and the Stingrays. All times are listed in Eastern Daylight Time and are subject to change.
GAME ONE - Atlanta (#3) at South Carolina (#2)
April 24, 2026, at 7:05 PM EDT | North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, SC
GAME TWO - Atlanta (#3) at South Carolina (#2)
April 25, 2026, at 6:05 PM EDT | North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, SC
GAME THREE - South Carolina (#2) at Atlanta (#3)
April 27, 2026, at 7:10 PM EDT | Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA
GAME FOUR - South Carolina (#2) at Atlanta (#3)
April 28, 2026, at 7:10 PM EDT | Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA
GAME FIVE* (If necessary) - Atlanta (#3) at South Carolina (#2)
May 1, 2026, at 7:05 PM EDT | North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, SC
GAME SIX* (If necessary) - South Carolina (#2) at Atlanta (#3)
May 4, 2026, at 7:10 PM EDT | Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA
GAME SEVEN* (If necessary) - Atlanta (#3) at South Carolina (#2)
May 5, 2026, at 7:05 PM EDT | North Charleston Coliseum, North Charleston, SC
The Gladiators return to the postseason for the first time since 2022 and meet a familiar opponent in the South Carolina Stingrays.
It will be the fifth time that the Gladiators and Stingrays will meet in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, with Atlanta holding a record of 2-2 in playoff series vs South Carolina. All four prior meetings have been Quarterfinal Round matchups: 2006, 2008, 2012, and 2013. Every time the Gladiators have won a series vs the Stingrays, it has been by virtue of a sweep - 3-0 in 2006 and 4-0 in 2013. The last time the Gladiators won a playoff series was in 2013 - against the Stingrays.
Playoff tickets are on sale NOW - join the Gladiators in their quest for their first ever Kelly Cup! Get your playoff tickets HERE and join the battle today!
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