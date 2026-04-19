Stingrays Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have officially secured home-ice advantage for their best-of-seven first-round series against the Atlanta Gladiators in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+.

South Carolina will host Games 1 and 2, and if necessary Game 5 and Game 7 at the North Charleston Coliseum. Atlanta will host Games 3 and 4, and if necessary Game 6 at Gas South Arena. The schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 6:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

Game 3 - Monday, April 27 at 7:10 p.m. - Gas South Arena

Game 4 - Tuesday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. - Gas South Arena

*Game 5 - Friday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

*Game 6 - Monday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. - Gas South Arena

*Game 7 - Tuesday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum

* if necessary

The Stingrays are going to the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the 30th time in the franchise's 33 seasons in the ECHL. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats now at stingrayshockey.com or Ticketmaster.com and be part of the electrifying atmosphere as the Stingrays embark on their quest for a fourth Kelly Cup championship! Fans can watch all road games on FloSports and listen on the Stingrays Broadcast Network, presented by Publix.







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