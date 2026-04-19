Stingrays Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule
Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have officially secured home-ice advantage for their best-of-seven first-round series against the Atlanta Gladiators in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Plumb Pro+.
South Carolina will host Games 1 and 2, and if necessary Game 5 and Game 7 at the North Charleston Coliseum. Atlanta will host Games 3 and 4, and if necessary Game 6 at Gas South Arena. The schedule is as follows:
Game 1 - Friday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum
Game 2 - Saturday, April 25 at 6:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum
Game 3 - Monday, April 27 at 7:10 p.m. - Gas South Arena
Game 4 - Tuesday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. - Gas South Arena
*Game 5 - Friday, May 1 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum
*Game 6 - Monday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. - Gas South Arena
*Game 7 - Tuesday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m. - North Charleston Coliseum
* if necessary
The Stingrays are going to the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the 30th time in the franchise's 33 seasons in the ECHL. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats now at stingrayshockey.com or Ticketmaster.com and be part of the electrifying atmosphere as the Stingrays embark on their quest for a fourth Kelly Cup championship! Fans can watch all road games on FloSports and listen on the Stingrays Broadcast Network, presented by Publix.
ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026
- South Carolina Ends Regular Season with 6-0 Rout of Orlando - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - April 18 - ECHL
- Railers Strike in Overtime, Beat Thunder 3-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gladiators Announce Schedule for Round One of 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Fall to Railers 3-2 in Overtime - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Close out 2025-26 Season with Loss to K-Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Dominate Cyclones Saturday on Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- Dominant Win and Hat Trick by Dufort to Close out the Lions' Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Shootout against Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Close Regular Season with Loss in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Milo Roelens and Dyllan Gill to the Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Roest & Davies Assigned to Atlanta from Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Sign Ryan Orgel to SPC - Reading Royals
- Rush Game Notes: April 18, 2026 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Huge Point on the Line Tonight - Allen Americans
- Waugh Returns to Savannah from Hartford - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Preview: Royals vs. Everblades, April 18th - Game 72/72 - Reading Royals
- Americans Beat Wichita 3-2 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- South Carolina Ends Regular Season with 6-0 Rout of Orlando
- Stingrays Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule
- South Carolina Pulls Away in Third, Beats Savannah 6-3
- Romain Rodzinski Wins ECHL Community Service Award
- South Carolina Announces Multiple Roster Moves with Hershey