Americans Open Round 1 in Allen After 2-1 OT Win
Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AH), faced the Kansas City Mavericks for the final time this season on Saturday night and it was the Americans winning a thriller in overtime 2-1 at CUTX Event Center.
The Americans scored the only goal of the opening period as Harrison Blaisdell took advantage of a Mavericks mistake cashing in on his 31st goal of the season beating Kansas City netminder Jack Lafontaine to put Allen up 1-0 while outshooting KC 12-6.
The second period was owned by Kansas City who scored the only goal of the period as former Americans defenseman Hudson Wilson beat Brett Mirwald for his fifth goal of the season to even the game at 1-1 after two periods.
Neither team scored in the third period, so overtime was in the cards. Both teams were given a penalty in the extra session. Coly McAuley for tripping at the 2:24 mark which the Americans escaped with no damage. Then later Drake Burgin for high sticking at the 4.32 mark which set up the game winner. Harrison Blaisdell found the back of the net for the second time in the game scoring his 32nd goal of the year to give the Americans the extra point and the win. With the one point earned in regulation, the Americans have earned home ice over the Idaho Steelheads in the opening round of the playoffs. Stay tuned to the Americans social media channels on Sunday updates on dates and times.
Three Stars of the Game:
1. Brett Mirwald - Allen
2. Harrison Blaisdell - Allen
3. Hudson Wilson - Allen
They Said it:
Steve Martinson: "We had a great start to the game. Overall had a good first period but got a little flat in the second period. Mirwald was fantastic tonight and really saved us especially in overtime."
Harrison Blaisdell: "We wanted both points tonight. It felt good to see the overtime goal go in. Home ice is so important, especially if you go to Game 7. Its going to be a tough series but we will be ready."
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