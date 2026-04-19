Dominant Win and Hat Trick by Dufort to Close out the Lions' Season
Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) made quick work of the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins), cruising to a 6-0 victory in front of an electrified crowd in their final game of the season on Saturday at Colisée Vidéotron.
The Lions opened the scoring in the first period. After sustained pressure in the offensive zone, Cédric Desruisseaux buried the puck past former Lions goaltender Luke Cavallin, who was already committed. Nicholas Girouard and Kale McCallum picked up the assists.
In the second period, Trois-Rivières extended its lead. Isaac Dufort received the puck following a slick play by Anthony Beauregard and fired a quick shot to score. With the assist, Beauregard reached the 200-point milestone in a Lions uniform.
Moments later, Dufort struck again on the power play, once more set up by Beauregard. Charles Martin added the secondary assist on the play.
In the third period, the Lions kept rolling. Anthony Poulin made it 5-0 thanks to a nice feed from Joe Dunlap.
Just a minute later, Trois-Rivières capitalized on another power play, as Isaac Dufort completed his hat trick with his third goal of the game. Mathieu Bizier and Mathias Laferrière assisted on the Laval native's 18th goal of the season.
Still in the third, Mathias Laferrière added another goal with a shot from the blue line that found the back of the net. Kale McCallum recorded an assist, while Dufort capped off his night with a four-point performance.
In goal for Trois-Rivières, Francesco Lapenna recorded a shutout-his second of his young professional career-turning aside all 29 shots he faced.
Season tickets and half-season packages for next season are already on sale. They are available at lions3r.com or through a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.
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