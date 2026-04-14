Lions Sign Quebec Native Christopher Inniss

Published on April 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) announced on Tuesday the signing of Quebec native Christopher Inniss, who will join the defensive corps for the final stretch of the season.

A native of Longueuil, the right-shot defenseman spent the past four seasons in the university ranks with Concordia University. In 104 games, Inniss recorded 24 points. He was also part of the team that won its division in the OUA conference within U Sports and advanced to the U Sports University Cup final.

A first-round pick in the QMJHL in 2017, he played five seasons in the Maritimes and Quebec, beginning his junior career with the Rimouski Océanic, continuing with the Saint John Sea Dogs, and finishing with the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

He was named assistant captain in his final junior season in 2019-2020 with the Bas-Saint-Laurent squad, when he enjoyed his best campaign.

Inniss will join Mathieu Bizier, Édouard Charron, and Nicholas Girouard, all of whom made the jump to the professional ranks this season with Trois-Rivières and are also Concordia Stingers alumni.

The Lions will return to New York State to face the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils affiliate) one final time in the regular season on Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m. They will then wrap up their home schedule on Saturday, April 18 at 3 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron, when they host the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins affiliate).

Tickets are available at lions3r.com or by contacting a sales representative at 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.