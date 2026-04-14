Knight Monsters Weekly Update: April 14, 2026

Published on April 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, were on the road last weekend to take on the Allen Americans.

WHAT HAPPENED LAST WEEK

On Friday, April 10, the Knight Monsters traveled to the Lone Star State to take on Allen for the first and only time away from Tahoe this season. In the contest, both goaltenders stole the show in the first period as both offenses were kept off the board in the opening 20 minutes. In the second, Allen would break the shutout, as they got on the board to make it 1-0. Tahoe would answer back later in the period with a pair of goals from Jake McGrew and Luke Adam, to give the Knight Monsters a 2-1 advantage. Unfortunately for Tahoe, Allen would add on two more of their own in the back half of the period to make it 3-2 Americans going into the third. In the third, Allen took control, as they scored three more times, with two of them being on the power play, to give the Americans a 6-2 victory.

On Saturday, April 11, the season series concluded with the fifth and final matchup between the two teams. With both teams splitting the first four, bragging rights were on the line. Once again, it would be Allen finding the first goal of the night to get out to a 1-0 lead, but once again, Tahoe would answer back, with three straight goals: two from Devon Paliani and one from Trent Swick to put the Knight Monsters ahead 3-1. After taking that two-goal lead into the third, the Americans answered back with two goals of their own to tie the game at 3 and send the contest to overtime. In the extra session, Kevin Wall played hero as he scored his 20th goal of the season, and lifted Tahoe to a 4-3 road win, which gave them the season series over the Americans.

ON DECK

The Knight Monsters wrap up the regular season with a two-game road series against the Rapid City Rush.

Game one of the series takes place on Friday, April 17. Puck drop is set for 6:05 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starts at 5:55 pm PT.

The regular season concludes on Saturday, April 18, as the Knight Monsters and Rush face off one more time to conclude their 14-game regular season series. Puck drop is at 6:05 pm PT, with pregame coverage starting at 5:55 pm PT.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters forward Devon Paliani tied his career high in goals with 32, scoring two on Saturday night. Paliani is just one goal away from tying Simon Pinard's single-season Knight Monsters record, which stands at 33 goals.

Knight Monsters forward Kevin Wall's overtime-winning goal made him the sixth member of the Knight Monsters' "20-Goal Club". With his 20th goal of the year, he joins Devon Paliani, Casey Bailey, Trent Swick, Jake McGrew, and Sloan Stanick as Tahoe skaters with 20 or more goals this season.

Knight Monsters forward Trent Swick ranks in the top five in the ECHL amongst rookies in goals with 25. Swick is tied with Cincinnati's Ryan Kirwan for fifth on the rookie leaderboard.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT- DEVON PALIANI

Knight Monsters forward Devon Paliani played a critical role in Tahoe's 4-3 overtime win on Saturday night, as he scored twice, giving himself 32 goals on the season. Those 32 goals rank third in the ECHL, and he is now one goal shy of tying the Knight Monsters' single-season franchise record for goals in a season, set by Simon Pinard last year with 33.

With his 32 goals, Paliani tied a career high in goals, which he set last season with the Savannah Ghost Pirates. The LaSalle, Ontario, native has 98 goals in his 315-game ECHL career.

RENO AREA FAN TRANSPORTATION PACKAGE

The Tahoe Knight Monsters are proud to offer a $50 ticket package, which includes a ticket to the game and round-trip transit for Reno area Knight Monsters fans to the Tahoe Blue Event Center for all home games this season!

WHO: Reno area fans of the Tahoe Knight Monsters

WHAT: Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority (TDVA), Amador Stage Lines, and the Tahoe Blue Event Center are offering a $50 package that includes a game ticket for the Knight Monsters game and round-trip transportation on the South Tahoe Airporter to and from games.

WHERE: Silver Legacy Valet (parking is free) in Reno to Tahoe Blue Event Center adjacent to Bally's Lake Tahoe.

WHEN: For all Knight Monsters home games starting November 21. On Fridays and Saturdays, transit departs from Reno at 3:45 pm PT, puck drops at 7 pm PT, and return departure arrives in Reno at 11 pm PT. On Sundays, transit departs from Reno at 12:15, puck drops at 3, and returns at 8:30.

HOW: Secure now: https://southtahoeairporter.com/, and enter the promo code TKM. This will bring up a $50 package, indicating the 50 percent savings off the regular transportation and ticket cost.

WHY: To offer hockey fans convenience, savings, and to reduce vehicle traffic. The TDVA is continually looking at opportunities to create seamless travel experiences with the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Earlier this fall, in partnership with the Tahoe Transportation District (TTD), south shore transit options to games expanded with Route 51. Thursdays through Saturdays (from South Lake Tahoe's Y Transit Center to Kingsbury Transit Center), to better serve both residents and visitors during late-night travel periods. Route 51 is ideal for service industry workers, event staff, and concertgoers with safe, reliable transportation after traditional operating hours.

The Knight Monsters are on the road in Rapid City this weekend to close out the regular season against the Rapid City Rush. The first game of the series takes place on Friday, April 17, with puck drop at 6:05 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starts at 5:55 pm PT. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 14, 2026

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