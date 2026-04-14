William Dufour Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

Published on April 14, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - William Dufour of the Fort Wayne Komets is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for April 6-12.

Dufour scored six goals and added two assists for eight points in three games last week, as the Komets took over first place in the Central Division entering the final week of the regular season.

The 24-year-old had notched a hat trick in a 5-1 win against Kalamazoo on Friday, scored a pair of goals in a 6-2 victory over the K-Wings on Saturday and scored a goal while dishing out two assists in a 5-4 win against Toledo on Sunday.

A native of Quebec City, Quebec, Dufour has 36 points (15g-21a) in 27 games with the Komets this season as well as two goals in 10 American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Grand Rapids.

Dufour has totaled 97 points (47g-50a) in 191 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Grand Rapids, Colorado and Bridgeport. He has also skated in one career game in the National Hockey League with the New York Islanders in the 2022-23 seasons.

Prior to turning pro, Dufour tallied 221 points (110g-111a) in 183 games in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with Rouyn-Noranda, Chicoutimi, Drummondville and Saint John

On behalf of William Dufour, a case of pucks will be donated to a Fort Wayne youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.







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