Komets Beat Fuel for the Ninth Time

Published on April 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets faced the Indy Fuel for the final time in the regular season at the Coliseum on Wednesday and came away with their ninth win against the Fuel this season with a 4-3 overtime victory.

In the first period, Austin Magera scored his 30th goal of the season on a power-play at 2:26 with assists going to

Kirill Tyutyayev and William Dufour as he extended his home point streak to 10 games. The Fuel answered with a tally at 7:25 to tie the match.

Dufour nabbed the only goal of the second period with another power play goal at 13:32 with Magera and Tyutyayev with the helpers to send the Komets into the intermission with a 2-1 lead.

The Fuel grabbed two goals in the third to take the lead, but Tyutyayev flipped the puck over the shoulder of Indy goaltender Mitchell Weeks for his third point of the game at 15:03 to tie the game and send it to overtime.

In the extra time, the Komets didn't allow a shot as Dufour scored the game-winner on a power-play at 3:05 with assists going to Tyutayaev and Jalen Smereck as Nathan Day got the win, making 21 saves.







ECHL Stories from April 15, 2026

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