McKay, Goure Hold off Iowa in Overtime

Published on April 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Deni Goure capped off a three-point night with the game-winning goal and the Bloomington Bison defeated the Iowa Heartlanders 4-3 in overtime at Xtream Arena on Wednesday evening.

Bloomington began the game with a successful penalty kill less than three minutes in, and four minutes later, Dryden McKay was tasked with a strong denial of an Iowa net drive. Tides began to turn, and the Heartlanders were assessed a bench minor penalty for too many men on the ice at 11:22. Riku Ishida blasted a slap shot wide of the net and Ayden MacDonald was stymied on a bid, but finally, with 15 seconds left in the advantage, Grant Porter scored from Goure and Nikita Sedov to give the Bison a 1-0 lead. Iowa responded after stealing a clearing attempt at center and rifling it in with about two minutes on the clock. The teams headed to intermission tied up and Bloomington held a slim shot margain.

About 40 seconds into the middle stanza, McKay stopped a Heartlanders break before his team capitalized on the momentum on the other side of the ice. Parker Lindauer netted his fourth professional goal from Porter and Goure merely 62 seconds in. Over a minute later, Bloomington's goaltender stopped a chance that had bounced to the slot from behind the net after he tried to settle it for his defensemen. Near the six-minute mark, Iowa rang a shot off the post and on the next shift McKay shut the door on back-to-back crease scrambles. Later on, Shane Ott blocked an Iowa shot off his leg and the puck bounced to Mark Kaleinikovas who charged up ice and rocketed in a 3-1 goal past the halfway point. The Bison were guilty of tripping late in the period and completed their penalty kill thanks to more goaltending heroics to take a two-goal lead into the third.

Stellar netminding from McKay continued in the first five minutes as Iowa surged, but the Heartlanders lit the lamp at 7:18. The Bison remained on their heels and allowed the game-tying goal with under six minutes left. Cullen Ferguson skated up aggressively to sail a shot on net for Bloomington in the final three minutes but the Heartlanders would not budge. Ott had two more chances come and go before overtime commenced.

Goure secured victory for his squad off a stolen puck 24 seconds into extra time to pull the Bison into a tie with the Indy Fuel for third place in the Central Division with two games remaining.

Don't miss out when the team returns home Friday, April 17th and Saturday, April 18th for two great nights against the Iowa Heartlanders! Friday is a 309 Night featuring $3 Busch Lights, sodas and waters, $0 popcorn and $9 pizza combos and $9 specialty T-shirts! The first 2,000 fans will also receive a 2025-26 team poster!

Saturday is SpongeBob Night, when both teams will wear themed jerseys, the game presentation will bring Bikini Bottom to Central Illinois and fans can take home a game-worn jersey from their favorite player with a post-game auction on the ice!

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from April 15, 2026

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