Worcester Wears Mariners Down in 3-1 Win

Published on April 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release









Worcester Railers goaltender Thomas Gale

(Worcester Railers HC) Worcester Railers goaltender Thomas Gale(Worcester Railers HC)

PORTLAND, ME - The Worcester Railers HC (33-30-5-2, 73 pts) beat the Maine Mariners (42-20-6-3, 93 pts) on Wednesday, April 15th, in front of a crowd of 3,708 at the Cross Insurance Arena, with a final score of 3-1. The Worcester Railers will return home for their final two-game stretch to close out the 2025-26 season against the Adirondack Thunder on April 18th at 6:05 p.m.

Worcester picked up the first goal of the evening just a second over the halfway point of the second period from Matt DeMelis (1-0-1), who deked out goaltender Brad Arvanitis on the doorstep for the 1-0 Railers' lead. Sebastian Vidmar (1-0-1) found himself in the center of the Railers' zone exactly 4 minutes later, found the top corner of the net and erased the lead for an even one a-piece game. Drew Callin (1-0-1) reclaimed the lead for Worcester once more at 14:45 in the third with a drive sent past Arvanitis. Cam McDonald (1-0-1) closed out the evening with an empty net goal with 11 seconds left on the clock for a 3-1 final in favor of the Railers.

Neither team found the back of the net as the first frame came and went on Worcester's final road game of the season. The Railers bookended the period with power plays as Jaxon Bellamy took a seat for roughing just 97 seconds into the period and Sebastian Vidmar warmed the bench at 19:43 for a high-stick, but they couldn't capitalize. The Railers maintained a consistent offensive presence as they outshot Maine 14-6.

Worcester started the second with the extra man advantage as the remaining 1:43 of Vidmar's call from the close of the first carried over. Matt DeMelis (19th) gave the Railers a one-nothing lead just a second after the period turned to its latter half as he deked out out Mariners' netminder Brad Arvanitis and chipped the puck past Arvanitis' attempted kick save. The lead was short-lived, however, as Sebastian Vidmar (12th) tied the game for Maine exactly four minutes later at 14:01 with a shot to the top corner off an odd-man rush, assisted by Max Andreev from the far faceoff dot. Worcester once again led in shots on net with 15 to Maine's 7. Both sides' penalties for the second were nodded up at one.

Brad Arvanitis and Thomas Gale kept the game frozen at 1-1 for most of the third period, despite individual power plays in the third for both sides. The possibility of overtime was shut down by Drew Callin (24th) just shy of the 15-minute mark. Callin circled the edge of the Mariner's zone before sending a line drive past Arvanitis. The Railers weren't done yet, as Cam McDonald (1st) drove the puck the length of the sheet on an empty Mariners' net and picked up his first professional tally at 19:49, which cemented a 3-1 victory for Worcester on their final visitation of the 2025-26 season. Shots for the third favored the Mariners 14-8, while the game total wrapped up at 37 for Worcester and 27 for Maine. Penalties in the third were two for Maine and one for Worcester.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Matt DeMelis (1-0-1, +1, 3 shots), 2nd Star: Brad Arvanitis (34 saves, 2GA, .944 SV%), 1st Star: Drew Callin (1-0-1, +1, 4 shots)... Final shots were 37-27 in favor of Worcester... Brad Arvanitis (22-11-3-1) made 34 saves on 36 shots, while Thomas Gale (4-6-0) made 26 saves on 27 shots... Worcester went 0-for-5 on power plays while Maine went 0-for-2... Cam McDonald scored his first professional goal with his empty net goal in the third... Drew Callin extended his team-lead in goals to 24 with his goal in the third period... Anthony Hora, Riley Ginnell, Ryan Miotto, Lincoln Hatten, Max Ruoho, Declan McDonnell, Connor Federkow, Tristan Lennox, and Gabe Blanchard did not dress for Worcester... The Railers are now 36-38-7-3 all-time vs. the Mariners and 12-21-3-2 at Cross Insurance Arena...

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