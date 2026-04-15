Forward Ryan Kirwan Selected to 2025-26 ECHL All-Rookie Team

Published on April 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with the ECHL, today announced that forward Ryan Kirwan was named to the 2025-26 ECHL All-Rookie Team. Kirwan was selected in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

Kirwan, 24, joins the prestigious selection currently leading the Cyclones in goals (25) and points (58) heading into the final week of the regular season. His nine power play goals rank first on the team and tied for first in the ECHL among first-year rookies. In addition, Kirwan's six game-winning goals this season are the most by a Cyclone in 2025-26.

His selection marks the second consecutive season that Cincinnati has a representative in the All-Rookie Team. Last season saw defenseman Chas Sharpe be named to the yearly league award. Kirwan joins Chas Sharpe (2024-25), Myles Powell (2018-19), Justin Danforth (2017-18), David Pacan (2012-13), Mathew Sisca (2011-12), David Desharnais (2007-08) as Cyclones players that have achieved this feat.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from April 15, 2026

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