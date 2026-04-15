Jutting Named to 2025-26 ECHL All-Rookie Team

Published on April 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced that forward Jackson Jutting has been named to the 2025-26 ECHL All-Rookie Team, recognizing his outstanding performance during his first professional season.

Jutting made an immediate impact in his rookie campaign, establishing himself as a key contributor in Kansas City's lineup. The Savage, Minnesota native made his professional debut on October 17, 2025, scoring a goal in his first game with the Mavericks.

Over the course of the 2025-26 season, Jutting emerged as one of the team's top offensive producers, leading the Mavericks in goals and ranking second on the team in points. He appeared in 64 games and maintained a points-per-game average of approximately 0.92, demonstrating consistency and production throughout the season.

Jutting's performance earned him a Professional Tryout (PTO) with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League. He made his AHL debut on February 20, 2026, and recorded his first career AHL point with an assist in four appearances before returning to Kansas City in late March.

In addition to his offensive contributions, Jutting brought a strong two-way presence to the Mavericks, continuing the defensive reliability that defined his collegiate career. Prior to turning professional, he was named CCHA Defensive Forward of the Year in both 2024 and 2025.

Jutting spent five seasons in NCAA Division I hockey, including three years at Bemidji State University, where he served as team captain, and two seasons at Colorado College. He also represented Team USA at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Jutting's selection to the ECHL All-Rookie Team highlights a strong first professional season and underscores his role in the Mavericks' continued success.







ECHL Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.