Brent Johnson Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team

Published on April 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that defenseman Brent Johnson has been named to the 2025-26 ECHL All-Rookie Team.

Johnson, 23, has enjoyed a spectacular rookie season, as he has amassed 12 goals, 43 assists, and 55 points in 70 games. His 55 points are the most among ECHL rookie defensemen and the third most among ECHL defensemen overall. Brent's season has also put him near the top of the Wheeling record books, as his 43 assists and 55 points are both the fifth highest totals by a defenseman (second highest by a rookie defenseman) in the club's history. In addition to his outstanding offensive numbers, Johnson has been strong in the defensive zone, as his +21 ranking is tied for second on the squad. If Brent appears in both games this weekend, he will play in all 72 regular season contests, which would make him the 28th iron man in team history.

The St. Louis, Missouri native first joined the Nailers at the end of the 2024-25 season, following the conclusion of his collegiate career at The Ohio State University. Johnson recorded one goal and one assist in three games with Wheeling last season, and made his AHL debut with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Brent has played in one AHL contest with the Penguins this season, and was the representative for the Nailers at the 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic in Allen, Texas.

The other five members of the 2025-26 ECHL All-Rookie Team are: goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter of the Atlanta Gladiators, defenseman Ben Meehan of the Reading Royals, forward Danny Dzhaniyev of the Utah Grizzlies, forward Jackson Jutting of the Kansas City Mavericks, and forward Ryan Kirwan of the Cincinnati Cyclones. The ECHL All-Rookie Team was determined in a vote by ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors, and media members.

Brent Johnson becomes the 17th Wheeling player and fifth Nailers defenseman to be named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team all-time. The previous 16 were: F Keli Corpse (1995-96), F Zenon Konopka (2002-03), G Nick Boucher (2003-04), F Sean Collins (2005-06), G Andy Franck (2005-06), F Bryan Ewing (2008-09), D Mitch Ganzak (2008-09), F Jordan Morrison (2008-09), D Elgin Reid (2008-09), F Ben Street (2010-11), F Chris Barton (2011-12), D Andrew Hotham (2011-12), F Derek Army (2014-15), D Kevin Schulze (2016-17), F Reid Gardiner (2017-18), and D Josh Maniscalco (2021-22).







ECHL Stories from April 15, 2026

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