ECHL Announces Suspension

Published on April 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday announced that Reading's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended for five additional games as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #1066, Wheeling at Reading, on April 11.

Robidoux is suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing at 16:15 of the second period and for his history of supplemental discipline.

Robidoux missed Reading's game vs. Wheeling on April 12 and will miss games at Florida (April 17 and April 18), as well as Reading's first three games in the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs.







ECHL Stories from April 15, 2026

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