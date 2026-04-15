ECHL Announces 2025-26 All-Rookie Team

Published on April 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced its All-Rookie Team for 2025-26 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

A rookie is defined as a player who has played in less than 25 professional games at the "AA" level or higher prior to the start of the current season.

2025-26 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - T.J. Semptimphelter, Atlanta Gladiators (35 gp, 20-12-3, 2.28 GAA, .917 save pct.)

D - Brent Johnson, Wheeling Nailers (70 gp, 12g, 43a, 53 pts.)

D - Ben Meehan, Reading Royals (69 gp, 12g, 34a, 46 pts.)

F - Danny Dzhaniyev, Utah Grizzlies (72 gp, 24g, 49a, 73 pts.)

F - Jackson Jutting, Kansas City Mavericks (64 gp, 30g, 29a, 59 pts.)

F - Ryan Kirwan, Cincinnati Cyclones (58 gp, 25g, 33a, 58 pts.)

Since the ECHL began naming the All-Rookie Team in 2000-01, 23 players selected have gone on to play in the National Hockey League: Simon Gamache (2001-02); Mike Glumac, Vern Fiddler, Adam Hauser, Jason Jaffray and Zenon Konopka (2002-03); Kevin Doell and Brian Fahey (2003-04); Joey Tenute (2004-05); Cedrick Desjardins (2006-07); David Desharnais and Anton Khudobin (2007-08); Richard Bachman (2009-10); Kael Mouillierat and Ben Street (2010-11); Philipp Grubauer (2011-12); Laurent Brossoit (2013-14); Roman Will (2014-15); Jacob MacDonald and Vitek Vanecek (2015-16); Landon Bow (2016-17); Justin Danforth (2017-18) and Justin Brazeu (2019-20).

The ECHL will announce its First-Team All-ECHL and Second-Team All-ECHL teams on Thursday.

T.J. Semptimphelter of the Atlanta Gladiators is 20-12-3 in 35 appearances this season. He is second among rookies - and seventh overall - with a 2.28 goals-against average and third among first-year netminders with a .917 save percentage.

Brent Johnson of the Wheeling Nailers leads rookie defensemen, and is third overall, with 55 points in 70 games. His 12 goals are tied for first among first-year blueliners and are tied for fourth among all ECHL defensemen.

Ben Meehan of the Reading Royals is tied for first among rookie defensemen with 12 goals and is tied for second with 46 points, which is tied for eighth among all blueliners.

Danny Dzhaniyev of the Utah Grizzlies leads rookies - and is tied for third overall - with 73 points. His 49 assists are tops among first-year players and his 24 goals are tied for seventh. Dzhaniyev also leads rookies with 291 shots on goal, 22 power-play assists and 24 power-play points.

Jackson Jutting of the Kansas City Mavericks leads first-year players with 30 goals and is second with 59 points in 64 games. Jutting is tied for first among rookies with nine power-play goals and tied for fifth 18 power-play points, while leading the league with 11 game-winning goals.

Ryan Kirwan of the Cincinnati Cyclones ranks third among rookies with 58 points and is tied for fifth with 25 goals in 58 games this season. Kirwan's nine power-play goals are tied for the most among first-year players while his 283 shots on goal rank second.







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