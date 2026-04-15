Ben Meehan Selected to 2025-26 ECHL All-Rookie Team

Published on April 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, in conjunction with the ECHL announced on Wednesday that defenseman Ben Meehan has been selected to the ECHL All-Rookie Team for 2025-26.

The selection was determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards. A rookie is defined as a player who has played in less than 25 professional games at the "AA" level or higher prior to the start of the current season. 2025-26 ECHL All-Rookie Team.

Meehan, 24, has recorded a team-high 34 assists and 46 points, which is tied for eighth among all ECHL blue-liners, through 69 games with Reading this season. A fifth round, 140th overall, selection by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, the Walpole, Massachusetts native has played four games for Lehigh Valley on the 2025-26 campaign, his first-full professional season. Meehan is currently on his third recall to Lehigh Valley from Reading after previously being recalled on October 28 and March 2. Meehan was first loaned to Reading on Oct. 15 and scored his first pro goal for his first pro point in an overtime win over Greensboro on October 25th.

Meehan signed an AHL deal with the Phantoms on July 23, 2025 following a two-game stint with the Iowa Wild of the AHL in the spring of the 2024-25 season after concluding a five-season NCAA career at UMASS-Lowell.

Meehan is the fourth player in the team's 24-season history to receive the honor and the first since defenseman Michal Cajkovsky in 2013-14. Defenseman T.J. Kemp (2005-06) and forward David Vallorani (2012-13) were the first two Royals rookies to receive the season award.







ECHL Stories from April 15, 2026

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