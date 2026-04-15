T.J. Semptimphelter Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team

Published on April 15, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The ECHL on Wednesday announced its All-Rookie Team for 2025-26, with Gladiators goaltender T.J. Semptimphelter named to the team, becoming the tenth player in franchise history to receive the distinction and first since Sam Asselin in the 2019-20 season.

The All-Rookie Team is determined by a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards. A rookie is defined as a player who has played in less than 25 professional games at the "AA" level or higher prior to the start of the current season.

T.J. Semptimphelter has been phenomenal for the Gladiators in his rookie campaign, posting a record of 20-12-2-1 in 35 appearances. He is second among rookies - and seventh overall - with a 2.28 goals-against average and third among first-year netminders with a .917 save percentage. He recorded his first professional shutout on October 24 at Florida, stopping all 25 shots he faced. The 6-1, 190-pound netminder was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Month in December with a record of 5-0, a 1.6 GAA and a .944 SV% in five appearances; and represented the Gladiators at the 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic in January.

Semptimphelter is in his first full season of professional hockey after completing his senior season at the University of North Dakota with a record of 18-11-2, a 2.64 GAA, a .910 SV%, and 1 shutout in the 2024-25 campaign. Over the course of his collegiate career, the native of Marlton, NJ, spent one season at Northeastern University, two at Arizona State University, and one at the University of North Dakota, finishing with an overall record of 53-40-6, a 2.63 GAA, and a .913 SV% with 9 shutouts in 101 games. The 6'1", 190-pound goaltender was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award and the Mike Richter Award in 2023; and appeared in one game with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders in April of 2025.

2025-26 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - T.J. Semptimphelter, Atlanta Gladiators (35 gp, 20-12-3, 2.28 GAA, .917 save pct.)

D - Brent Johnson, Wheeling Nailers (70 gp, 12g, 43a, 53 pts.)

D - Ben Meehan, Reading Royals (69 gp, 12g, 34a, 46 pts.) F - Danny Dzhaniyev, Utah Grizzlies (72 gp, 24g, 49a, 73 pts.)

F - Jackson Jutting, Kansas City Mavericks (64 gp, 30g, 29a, 59 pts.)

F - Ryan Kirwan, Cincinnati Cyclones (58 gp, 25g, 33a, 58 pts.)

Since the ECHL began naming the All-Rookie Team in 2000-01, 23 players selected have gone on to play in the National Hockey League: Simon Gamache (2001-02); Mike Glumac, Vern Fiddler, Adam Hauser, Jason Jaffray and Zenon Konopka (2002-03); Kevin Doell and Brian Fahey (2003-04); Joey Tenute (2004-05); Cedrick Desjardins (2006-07); David Desharnais and Anton Khudobin (2007-08); Richard Bachman (2009-10); Kael Mouillierat and Ben Street (2010-11); Philipp Grubauer (2011-12); Laurent Brossoit (2013-14); Roman Will (2014-15); Jacob MacDonald and Vitek Vanecek (2015-16); Landon Bow (2016-17); Justin Danforth (2017-18) and Justin Brazeu (2019-20).

The ECHL will announce its First-Team All-ECHL and Second-Team All-ECHL teams on Thursday.

Brent Johnson of the Wheeling Nailers leads rookie defensemen, and is third overall, with 55 points in 70 games. His 12 goals are tied for first among first-year blueliners and are tied for fourth among all ECHL defensemen.

Ben Meehan of the Reading Royals is tied for first among rookie defensemen with 12 goals and is tied for second with 46 points, which is tied for eighth among all blueliners.

Danny Dzhaniyev of the Utah Grizzlies leads rookies - and is tied for third overall - with 73 points. His 49 assists are tops among first-year players and his 24 goals are tied for seventh. Dzhaniyev also leads rookies with 291 shots on goal, 22 power-play assists and 24 power-play points.

Jackson Jutting of the Kansas City Mavericks leads first-year players with 30 goals and is second with 59 points in 64 games. Jutting is tied for first among rookies with nine power-play goals and tied for fifth 18 power-play points, while leading the league with 11 game-winning goals.

Ryan Kirwan of the Cincinnati Cyclones ranks third among rookies with 58 points and is tied for fifth with 25 goals in 58 games this season. Kirwan's nine power-play goals are tied for the most among first-year players while his 283 shots on goal rank second.

Formed in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league with 30 teams in 23 states and one Canadian province for its 38th season in 2025-26. There have been 779 players who have gone on to play in the National Hockey League after starting their careers in the ECHL, including 11 who have made their NHL debuts in the 2025-26 season. The ECHL has affiliations with 30 of the 32 NHL teams in 2025-26, marking the 28th consecutive season that the league has affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL. Further information on the ECHL is available on its website at ECHL.com.







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