Roest & Davies Assigned to Atlanta from Milwaukee

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Saturday that forwards Austin Roest and Josh Davies have been reassigned from Milwaukee to Atlanta.

Roest returns to Atlanta after a productive four game stint with the club in late February and early March in which he averaged over a point-per-game with 2 goals and 3 assists. He scored his first professional goal in his debut on February 27 vs the Jacksonville Icemen in a 6-5 shootout win and began his time as a Gladiator with a three-game point streak through his first three games. In 41 games with the Admirals, Roest has scored 1 goal and 6 assists, having spent the majority of his rookie campaign in Milwaukee.

The 5'10", 180-pound forward was drafted in the 6th round, 175th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators and is in the first year of his professional career after spending the last five seasons with the WHL's Everett Silvertips. Roest joined the Silvertips in the 2020-21 season and spent the entirety of his WHL career with Everett, logging 89 goals and 107 assists for 196 points in 210 games. He scored 38 goals and 33 assists for 71 points in the 2023-24 season as the captain of the Silvertips before missing the majority of the 2024-25 campaign due to injury.

Davies joins the Gladiators after 15 games with the Admirals in which he scored 1 goal. The 5'10", 200-pound forward was drafted in the 6th round, 186th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers and has previously played 19 games in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers prior to his time in Milwaukee. Davies has experience in the ECHL with the Savannah Ghost Pirates, with whom he scored 8 goals and 4 assists for 12 points in 31 games with earlier in the 2025-26 campaign. The second-year pro has logged 19 goals and 9 assists in 65 games in his ECHL career - all with Savannah.

Prior to his professional career, Davies was a standout scorer in the WHL, amassing 78 goals and 62 assists for 140 points in 204 games over five seasons with the Swift Current Broncos and the Portland Winterhawks. In his final season of junior hockey with Portland in 2023-24, Davies recorded his most productive season with 36 goals and 25 assists for 61 points in 55 games.

The Gladiators will cap off the 2025-26 regular season on Sunday afternoon in Greenville, SC with one last tilt against the Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is set for 3:05 PM at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Watch all the action on FloHockey or listen in on YouTube, with broadcast coverage beginning at 2:45 PM EDT.







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