Bison Clinch 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Berth
Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today that playoff ticket packages are now on sale for the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs starting as low as $20 per ticket. The Drive to the Kelly Cup is presented by Leman's Chevy City.
The Bison will host Game 3 and Game 4 at the Grossinger Motors Arena on Monday, April 27 and Wednesday April 29. If necessary, the Bison will host game 5 on Thursday, April 30. All games will start at 7 p.m.
All playoff rounds will be decided in a best-of-seven format with Round 1 featuring a two-three-two home format. The Round 1 opponent has not been determined yet.
Playoff packages guarantee fans the same seat for every home playoff game, a merchandise discount and access to a personal account executive to assist with all ticketing needs.
For all postseason ticketing questions, call the Bison Ticket Office at 309-965-HERD.
ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026
- Bison Clinch 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Berth - Bloomington Bison
- South Carolina Ends Regular Season with 6-0 Rout of Orlando - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - April 18 - ECHL
- Railers Strike in Overtime, Beat Thunder 3-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gladiators Announce Schedule for Round One of 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Fall to Railers 3-2 in Overtime - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Close out 2025-26 Season with Loss to K-Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Dominate Cyclones Saturday on Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- Dominant Win and Hat Trick by Dufort to Close out the Lions' Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Shootout against Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Close Regular Season with Loss in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Milo Roelens and Dyllan Gill to the Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Roest & Davies Assigned to Atlanta from Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Sign Ryan Orgel to SPC - Reading Royals
- Rush Game Notes: April 18, 2026 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Huge Point on the Line Tonight - Allen Americans
- Waugh Returns to Savannah from Hartford - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Preview: Royals vs. Everblades, April 18th - Game 72/72 - Reading Royals
- Americans Beat Wichita 3-2 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.