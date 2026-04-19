Bison Clinch 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Berth

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today that playoff ticket packages are now on sale for the 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs starting as low as $20 per ticket. The Drive to the Kelly Cup is presented by Leman's Chevy City.

The Bison will host Game 3 and Game 4 at the Grossinger Motors Arena on Monday, April 27 and Wednesday April 29. If necessary, the Bison will host game 5 on Thursday, April 30. All games will start at 7 p.m.

All playoff rounds will be decided in a best-of-seven format with Round 1 featuring a two-three-two home format. The Round 1 opponent has not been determined yet.

Playoff packages guarantee fans the same seat for every home playoff game, a merchandise discount and access to a personal account executive to assist with all ticketing needs.

For all postseason ticketing questions, call the Bison Ticket Office at 309-965-HERD.







ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026

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