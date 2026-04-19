Cyclones Close out 2025-26 Season with Loss to K-Wings

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones conclude the 2025-26 season with a 4-1 loss to the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday afternoon at Heritage Bank Center. Goals from four different K-Wings highlight the loss in the season finale for Cincinnati.

The K-Wings came out with the first 10 shots on goal of the game. Kalamazoo would eventually solve Ken Appleby, with Quinn Preston (21) netting the first of the game at the 15:25 mark of the first period.

Kalamazoo would net two more in the second period. Goals from Jackson Kunz (12) at the 5:17 mark of the middle frame, along with Nick Poisson's (1) first goal of the season to make it 3-0 Kalamazoo heading into the final period.

Cincinnati would head into their final period of the season down by three. In his second game as a pro, defenseman Mitchell Wolfe (1) scored on a shot from the blue line to break the shutout. With his goal, Wolfe scored his first professional goal and gave Cincinnati their lone goal of the game.

The K-Wings would get one more to seal the win. An empty-net finish from Greg Japchen (1) gave him his first as a pro and ended the game with a 4-1 final score. Cincinnati finishes the 2025-26 season with a record of 35-21-4-1, good for 75 points this year. Cincinnati finishes with a six-point improvement from 2024-25.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM.







ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026

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