'Clones Fall to Walleye in a Shootout

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Toledo Walleye in a shootout on Saturday afternoon at Heritage Bank Center, dropping their series finale, 5-4. A late goal from Toledo tied the game and forced the shootout, but Cincinnati claimed a pivotal point against the Fish.

Cincinnati scored first once again thanks to a labeled shot from rookie defenseman Max Smolinski (2). His shot was assisted by Griffin Ludtke and Marko Sikic to give the Cyclones the early lead. The lead would be short-lived following a response from Sam Craggs (11) to tie the game just 47 seconds later.

The game went into the second period tied. Toledo would take the lead, scoring twice in the first 12 minutes of the middle frame. Goals from Reilly Funk (2) and Brandon Hawkins (34) made it a 3-1 contest, but the Cyclones would respond.

The first of the period for Cincinnati was recorded by John Jaworski (15). His driving play ended with a goal through the seven hole of Matt Jurusik to make it a one-goal game. The second Cincinnati goal was assisted by Max Helgeson and took place at the 14:45 mark of the period.

Liam Kidney (3) would keep the offense rolling, redirecting a shot from Luke Grainger with 35 seconds to go in the second period. His goal locked the game up at 3-3, heading into the third period. Adam Kydd logged an assist on that play.

The rookies would keep rolling for the Cyclones. A goal from Adam Kydd (4) gave Cincinnati their first lead of the game, making it 4-3 with 6:47 left in regulation. Toledo responded with the extra attacker, knotting the game up at 4-4 with Sam Craggs (12) tipping in the equalizer.

Overtime couldn't find a hero, as the game would require a shootout. Garrett Van Wyhe scored the lone goal of the shootout, and Cincinnati's three shooters would not convert. Toledo took this one to wrap up the regular season series.

The Cyclones wrap up a four-game week tomorrow afternoon with a pivotal meeting against the Kalamazoo Wings. Tomorrow's meeting against the K-Wings is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and will be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com. Subscribe to FloSports and watch every Cyclones hit, save, and goal live and on demand using this link today: https://flosports.link/4dVcToM







ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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