Skunk Apes Skate Past Stingrays 4-1

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades, as the Skunk Apes, celebrate

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades, as the Skunk Apes, celebrate(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades took down their archrivals South Carolina Stingrays 4-1 Friday night and are now within one point of locking up the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Cole Moberg wasted little time opening the scoring for Florida, striking 19 seconds into the contest to give the hosts the early 1-0 lead. The Everblades had a chance to extend their lead early in the frame as South Carolina's Casey McDonald was whistled for high sticking. Ty Taylor answered the call in net for the visitors turning away all five Florida shots on the man advantage to keep it a one-goal game.

Zac Funk responded for the Stingrays on the man advantage as South Carolina needed just 17 seconds to convert on their power play to tie the game. Tarun Fizer restored the hosts lead 3:20 later sniping his 21st of the season just inside the attacking line on a feed from Riese Zmolek beating the Stingrays netminder over the blocker side. Moments later, tensions boiled over as Jesse Lansdell dropped the gloves with Stevie Leskovar after a dangerous collision between Kyle Betts and Leskovar at center ice.

Florida controlled the play throughout the opening 20 minutes outshooting South Carolina 18-5 with 10 of Florida's shots coming on a pair of power plays, however a 16 save first period from Taylor kept it a one-goal game heading into the second period.

There was no scoring throughout an evenly matched middle stanza with both sides registering seven shots. The Everblades were unsuccessful on the lone skater advantage during the second period with the game remaining 2-1 going into the third period.

Jordan Sambrook extended the lead for the home side with 8:40 to go in regulation sending a shot past the blocker side off the rush. Reid Duke put the nail in the coffin moments after stepping out the box from serving his penalty burying an empty net goal to finish off the Stingrays 4-1.

Cam Johnson delivered another masterful effort in goal turning away 19 of 20 shots for his league leading 29th win of the season.

These two teams will meet for the final time in the regular season tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. for Fan Appreciation Night.

Blades Bites

Oliver Chau recorded a pair of helpers and is now up to 50 points on the season.

Jordan Sambrook matched Gianfranco Cassaro with his ninth goal of the season for the team lead in scoring among blueliners.

Riley Bodnarchuk made his professional debut tonight for the Florida Everblades.

Florida has earned points in nine straight games posting a 7-0-1-1 mark during this stretch.

Brad Ralph's group is now 16-0-2-3 in specialty uniforms this season.

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ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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