Ghost Pirates, Everblades Set First Round Schedule for Kelly Cup Playoffs
Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, GA - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, along with the Florida Everblades, announced today the full schedule for the South Division Semifinals of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
The best-of-seven series will be played as follows:
- Game 1: Savannah at Florida | Hertz Arena | Friday, April 24 | 7:30 p.m. ET
- Game 2: Savannah at Florida | Hertz Arena | Saturday, April 25 | 7:00 p.m. ET
- Game 3: Florida at Savannah | Enmarket Arena | Wednesday, April 29 | 7:00 p.m. ET
- Game 4: Florida at Savannah | Enmarket Arena | Friday, May 1 | 7:00 p.m. ET
- Game 5: Florida at Savannah | Enmarket Arena | Saturday, May 2 | 7:00 p.m. ET*
- Game 6: Savannah at Florida | Hertz Arena | Monday, May 4 | 7:30 p.m. ET*
- Game 7: Savannah at Florida | Hertz Arena | Tuesday, May 5 | 7:30 p.m. ET*
*If necessary
Tickets are on sale now. Visit ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-494-2868 for more information or to purchase.
- GHOST PIRATES -
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