Tsulygin, McKay Secure Shootout Win

Published on April 11, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Greenville, S.C. - Ilya Tsulygin scored in the sixth round of the shootout and Dryden McKay was perfect in the skills competition to propel the Bloomington Bison to a 3-2 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday evening.

The Bison came out feeling pressure from the home squad and McKay was tasked with a one-timer blocker save less than two minutes in. Bloomington remained hemmed into their own zone and the Swamp Rabbits took a 1-0 lead off a trickle puck at 4:03. Countering on the response shift, the Bison were stymied on a net-front drive. Lou-Felix Denis drew a penalty at 8:51 to bring up prime offensive chances for the visitors, who managed three shots on the powerplay but remained scoreless. McKay made a breakaway save in the final minute, and the Bison took to intermission down on the scoreboard and locked in an 11-11 shot tie.

Bloomington came out with intensity to begin the second period and Nikita Sedov tied the game just 55 seconds into the frame. Chongmin Lee and Parker Lindauer circled the zone before the latter found Sedov alone in the slot for the 1-1 goal. Deni Goure won the ensuing faceoff at center ice to Datema, who skated it deep along the nearside boards. The Bison defenseman found Lindauer on a seam pass through the slot and the visitors took a 2-1 lead merely 11 seconds after getting their first tally. Bloomington earned a powerplay chance at 4:23 but could not capitalize. McKay stood tall on a shorthanded bid, and before too long his squad was nabbed with a penalty of its own. After the successful kill, Datema drew attention from the Swamp Rabbits off the heels of an open-ice hip check and nearly helped to make it a two-goal lead for Bloomington later on the shift. Goure was stonewalled on a blue line blast from Datema on the close call. McKay came up with more big saves down the stretch, including a save-of-the-year-esque glove snag in the final four minutes. Cullen Ferguson stepped up at the blue line and was sent to the penalty box with 57 seconds remaining, and Bloomington's penalty kill held the Swamp Rabbits without a shot before the horn.

After the rest of the penalty time expired, both teams fell into an evenly matched set. Nearly six minutes into the final regulation frame, Shane Ott got a one-timed chance from Brad Morrison, but the Swamp Rabbits netminder was ready for the save. Greenville responded moments later off of a slot giveaway and once again, McKay stood strong between the pipes. The Bison were sent back to the penalty box with eight minutes left on the clock and did not allow a shot. The Swamp Rabbits pulled their netminder at 18:38 and tied the game 10 seconds later to force overtime. Bloomington outshot Greenville 4-2 in the extra frame, but a shootout would determine the outcome.

McKay saved six attempts from the Swamp Rabbits before Tsulygin potted the game-winning shot to secure two standings points for the Bison, who jumped into fifth place in the Central Division, just one behind the final playoff spot.

Don't miss out when the team returns home Friday, April 17th and Saturday, April 18th for two great nights against the Iowa Heartlanders! Friday is a 309 Night featuring $3 Busch Lights, sodas and waters, $0 popcorn and $9 pizza combos and $9 specialty T-shirts!

Saturday is SpongeBob Night, when both teams will wear themed jerseys, the game presentation will bring Bikini Bottom to Central Illinois and fans can take home a game-worn jersey from their favorite player with a post-game auction on the ice!

Single-game tickets are available for ALL Bloomington Bison home games starting as low as $20! Visit ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase tickets today.







ECHL Stories from April 11, 2026

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