McKay, Bison Claim Game Five

Published on May 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill - Dryden McKay turned aside 38 of 39 shots to help the Bloomington Bison defeat the Toledo Walleye by a score of 2-1 on Thursday night at Grossinger Motors Arena.

The Bison struck first in consecutive games Deni Goure tapped home a one-timer on an odd-man rush from Grant Porter. Kyle Jackson set up the play with a bank pass to Porter. Toledo answered about three minutes later to even the score at one. The penalty kill remained strong after killing off both shorthanded opportunities in the frame. McKay fended off 16 of 17 opening period shots.

Bloomington continued its strong special teams play in the middle stanza. The Bison had two powerplay chances and although did not score, it was able to set up good looks for Jackson and Porter. Bloomington started turning the momentum to its side, heading to the final frame.

Porter notched the game winner at 11:32 in the third after Jackson stole the puck in the offensive zone and fed Porter in the slot who ripped it home. The Bison killed a late penalty - going perfect on the night - as McKay fended off shots through traffic. Toledo played with the extra attacker for the final three minutes, but McKay stood tall and blocked all 12 shots he saw.

The best-of-seven series shifts back to Toledo on Sunday afternoon for game six with puck drop scheduled for 4:15 pm, with the Bison fighting back in a 3-2 series

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ECHL Stories from May 1, 2026

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