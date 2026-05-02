ECHL Transactions - May 1
Published on May 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 1, 2026:
Adirondack:
Add Adrien Beraldo, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Mitchell Becker, D Placed on Reserve
Add Grant Loven, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Chase McLane, F Placed on Reserve
Atlanta:
Add Cam Gaudette, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Brendan Less, D Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Brooklyn Kalmikov, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Zach Jordan, F Placed on Reserve
Add Max Lundgren, G Signed Amateur Tryout
Delete Luke Cavallin, G Recalled to Providence by Boston 4/30
Reading:
Add Alec Butcher, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Nick Deakin-Poot, F Placed on Reserve
Add Mikael Robidoux, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Liam Devlin, F Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add Connor Mayer, D Assigned by Hershey
ECHL Stories from May 1, 2026
- ECHL Transactions - May 1 - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - May 1 - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - May 1 - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - May 1 - ECHL
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