Mountain Division Finals Set

Published on May 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), announced today that the Mountain Division Finals will pit the Allen Americans against the Kansas City Mavericks in Round 2.

The Americans clinched a spot in the division finals by beating the Idaho Steelheads in five games, while Kansas City completed a four-game sweep of Tahoe on Thursday night.

The series will open in Kansas City on Saturday, May 9th.







ECHL Stories from May 1, 2026

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