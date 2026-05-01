Kansas City Sweeps Tahoe; Advances to Second Round of Kelly Cup Playoffs with 4-1 Win

Published on May 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, concluded their second season as they fell 4-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks.

In the first period, the Mavericks got out to a quick lead thanks to goals from Colby MacArthur, Jackson Berezowski, and Casey Carreau, as Kansas City took a 3-0 lead into the second period.

At the end of the second period, Tahoe broke the ice with a power play goal from Casey Bailey to cut the lead down to two on a two-man advantage with just 25 seconds left in the frame. As the two teams headed to the locker room, the momentum swung back in Tahoe's favor.

However, in the third, the Knight Monsters were kept off the scoreboard by Mavericks' goaltender Dylan Wells, and with Bobo Carpenter adding an empty-net goal to the scoreboard, the Knight Monsters' second season in the ECHL came to a close as Kansas City earned a 4-1 win, punching their ticket to the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Knight Monsters want to thank all fans for their support of Knight Monsters hockey throughout the 2025-26 season. Season tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now! To learn more or purchase your season tickets, visit knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.