Mariners Sign Max Lundgren to ATO

Published on May 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Friday that they've signed goaltender Max Lundgren to an ATO (amateur tryout).

Lundgren, 24 is signed with Boston to an entry-level contract for the 2026-27 season, and has been with Providence on an ATO, yet to appear in a professional game. The Swedish netminder played the last two seasons at Merrimack College, where he was the Hockey East Tournament MVP in 2026.

The 6'5, 230-pound netminder posted a record of 21-16-2 in 39 games for Merrimack this past season, with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He led all NCAA goaltenders in saves (1,134) and led all Hockey East netminders in wins.

The Mariners continue the North Division Semifinals with Games 4 and 5 in Glens Falls, NY this weekend, currently leading the series, 2 games to 1. The puck drops at 7:00 PM at Harding Mazzotti Arena on Friday and Saturday, with official Watch parties at Three Dollar Deweys (Game 4) and Mast Landing - Westbrook (Game 5). Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be played back in Portland on Tuesday, May 5th and Wednesday, May 6th at 7:00 PM. Tickets for all first-round home games are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs.







ECHL Stories from May 1, 2026

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