Mariners Rally over Adirondack, Lead Series 3-1

Published on May 1, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, rallied back from multiple deficits for a 5-4 win over the Adirondack Thunder in Game 4 of the North Division Semifinals on Friday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena. Maine now leads the best-of-seven series three games to one and has a chance to close it out on Saturday night.

After Adirondack got the first two goals in the middle stages of the opening period from Grant Loven and Matt Salhany, the Mariners responded quickly to tie the game. At 11:55 of the opening period, Jacob Perreault's one-timer glanced off Shawn Element and into the net getting Maine on the board. Just 2:01 later, Jacob Hudson was able to steer a loose puck behind Jeremy Brodeur to tie the game at two. Ryan Wheeler's goal in the closing seconds of the opening period had the Thunder up 3-2 through 20 minutes.

Element stayed hot with his third goal of the series and second of the game to tie things up again at 4:53 of the second period. With the Mariners on the power play, Element quickly took the puck from below the goal line and beat Brodeur's glove with a tight backhander. The Thunder once again regained the lead at 10:52 of the period, defenseman Adrien Beraldo firing home a Tag Bertuzzi rebound that caromed off a Mariners defender. Adirondack maintained a one-goal lead after two periods.

Maine tied it up quickly in the third period when Captain Wyllum Deveaux buried a carom off the end boards from an Element shot at 2:17, making it a 4-4 game. A Brannon McManus interference call gave the Mariners a power play with less than eight minutes left, and they capitalized for their first and only lead of the game. Perreault cruised into the slot and outwaited Brodeur, picking out a spot to his stick side to make it 5-4 Maine at 12:28. The Mariners, behind Brad Arvanitis' 28 saves, held on over the final seven minutes to preserve the one-goal win.

Game 5 is Saturday night at Harding Mazzotti Arena at 7:00 PM, as the Mariners have a chance to close out the series and advance to the North Division Finals. An official Game 5 Watch Party will be held at Mast Landing in Westbrook. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will be played back in Portland on Tuesday, May 5th and Wednesday, May 6th at 7:00 PM. Tickets for all first-round home games are available at MarinersofMaine.com/playoffs.







ECHL Stories from May 1, 2026

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