Strong Second Period Lifts Kansas City to 4-1 Win in Game 1 against Tahoe

Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell in game one of the Kelly Cup Playoffs to the Kansas City Mavericks 4-1.

Both goaltenders played strongly in the opening 20 minutes of play as Tahoe's Alex Tracy and Kansas City's Jack LaFontaine both kept these high-powered offenses off the scoreboard as the two teams went into the second period scoreless.

In the second period, the Mavericks' offense took over. Rookie Jackson Jutting put Kansas City on the board with a power-play goal, making it 1-0. After getting on the board, the Mavs would add two more goals from Bobo Carpenter and Jackson Berezowski, and Kansas City took a 3-0 lead into the final frame.

In the third, Sloan Stanick opened the playoff scoring for the Knight Monsters with a sharp-angle snipe over Jack LaFontaine to cut the lead down to two, but Lucas Sowder would find the back of the net on another power play goal to give Kansas City a 4-1 victory, and a 1-0 series lead.

The Knight Monsters continue round one action tomorrow night as they battle the Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena in Game 2. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 pm PT, with pregame coverage beginning at 3:55 pm PT. For more information on upcoming games, visit knightmonstershockey.com.

#DareToDescend







ECHL Stories from April 24, 2026

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