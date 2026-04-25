Strong Second Period Lifts Kansas City to 4-1 Win in Game 1 against Tahoe
Published on April 24, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, fell in game one of the Kelly Cup Playoffs to the Kansas City Mavericks 4-1.
Both goaltenders played strongly in the opening 20 minutes of play as Tahoe's Alex Tracy and Kansas City's Jack LaFontaine both kept these high-powered offenses off the scoreboard as the two teams went into the second period scoreless.
In the second period, the Mavericks' offense took over. Rookie Jackson Jutting put Kansas City on the board with a power-play goal, making it 1-0. After getting on the board, the Mavs would add two more goals from Bobo Carpenter and Jackson Berezowski, and Kansas City took a 3-0 lead into the final frame.
In the third, Sloan Stanick opened the playoff scoring for the Knight Monsters with a sharp-angle snipe over Jack LaFontaine to cut the lead down to two, but Lucas Sowder would find the back of the net on another power play goal to give Kansas City a 4-1 victory, and a 1-0 series lead.
The Knight Monsters continue round one action tomorrow night as they battle the Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena in Game 2. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05 pm PT, with pregame coverage beginning at 3:55 pm PT. For more information on upcoming games, visit knightmonstershockey.com.
#DareToDescend
ECHL Stories from April 24, 2026
- Idaho's Comeback Falls Short in Game 2 Loss - Idaho Steelheads
- Strong Second Period Lifts Kansas City to 4-1 Win in Game 1 against Tahoe - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- South Carolina Grinds out 3-2 Game One Win over Atlanta - South Carolina Stingrays
- Komets Take Game One - Fort Wayne Komets
- Nailers Open Series with 4-0 Shutout Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Royals Shutout by Gauthier, Nailers in Game One of North Division Semifinal Kelly Cup Playoffs, 4-0 - Reading Royals
- Andreev's Shorthanded OT Winner Gives Mariners Series Lead - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Fall 3-0 to Komets in First Postseason Meeting - Indy Fuel
- Gladiators Fall 3-2 to Stingrays in Gritty Game 1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Blank Ghost Pirates in Game 1 of South Division Semifinal - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Thunder Drop Game 1 in OT to Mariners 2-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 24 - ECHL
- Worcester Railers HC Announces Joey Goldstein as Senior Director of Marketing - Worcester Railers HC
- Crawford Named 2025-26 ECHL Most Valuable Player - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day Preview: Game 2 of the Playoffs Is TONIGHT at 7:10 PM - Allen Americans
- Jalen Luypen Loaned to South Carolina - South Carolina Stingrays
- KC Mavericks Playoff Preview Storylines - Kansas City Mavericks
- Americans Take Early Series Advantage with a 5-1 Win in Game 1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Strong Second Period Lifts Kansas City to 4-1 Win in Game 1 against Tahoe
- Tahoe Knight Monsters Playoff Primer: Round 1 vs Kansas City Mavericks
- Knight Monsters Announce 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster
- Knight Monsters Close Regular Season with 6-4 Win against Rush
- Rapid City Collects 4-3 Overtime Win Behind Third-Period Rally