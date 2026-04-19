Knight Monsters Close Regular Season with 6-4 Win against Rush

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Rapid City Rush 6-4 to close out the regular season.

In the first period, Rapid City scored the lone goal as captain Ryan Wanger found the back of the net, giving the Rush a 1-0 lead heading into the second period.

In the middle frame, the offenses exploded. Jordan Gustafson opened the scoring with his 9th of the year for Tahoe to tie the game at 1. After Rapid City's Mitchell Smith put the Rush back ahead 2-1, Tahoe would answer with four straight goals from Kaelan Taylor, Aidan De La Gorgendiere, Connor Marritt, and Kevin Wall to make it 5-2 Knight Monsters. Although Wagner would score his second of the game for the Rush, Tahoe still took a 5-3 lead into the third period.

In the final period of the regular season, Tahoe extended its lead thanks to a crafty goal by Samuel Huo to make it 6-3. After the Rush responded with a power play goal from Brett Davis to make it 6-4, Tahoe goaltender Alex Tracy shut the door on the Rush offense, and Tahoe concluded the regular season with a 6-4 victory against Rapid City.

The Knight Monsters open up round one of the Kelly Cup Playoffs on the road against the Kansas City Mavericks. Game one gets underway on Friday, April 24, with puck drop at 5:05 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starts at 4:55 pm PT. For more information on upcoming games, visit knightmonstershockey.com.

#DareToDescend







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