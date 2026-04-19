Knight Monsters Close Regular Season with 6-4 Win against Rush
Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, defeated the Rapid City Rush 6-4 to close out the regular season.
In the first period, Rapid City scored the lone goal as captain Ryan Wanger found the back of the net, giving the Rush a 1-0 lead heading into the second period.
In the middle frame, the offenses exploded. Jordan Gustafson opened the scoring with his 9th of the year for Tahoe to tie the game at 1. After Rapid City's Mitchell Smith put the Rush back ahead 2-1, Tahoe would answer with four straight goals from Kaelan Taylor, Aidan De La Gorgendiere, Connor Marritt, and Kevin Wall to make it 5-2 Knight Monsters. Although Wagner would score his second of the game for the Rush, Tahoe still took a 5-3 lead into the third period.
In the final period of the regular season, Tahoe extended its lead thanks to a crafty goal by Samuel Huo to make it 6-3. After the Rush responded with a power play goal from Brett Davis to make it 6-4, Tahoe goaltender Alex Tracy shut the door on the Rush offense, and Tahoe concluded the regular season with a 6-4 victory against Rapid City.
The Knight Monsters open up round one of the Kelly Cup Playoffs on the road against the Kansas City Mavericks. Game one gets underway on Friday, April 24, with puck drop at 5:05 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network starts at 4:55 pm PT. For more information on upcoming games, visit knightmonstershockey.com.
#DareToDescend
ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026
- Bison Clinch Playoff Spot with Win over Iowa - Bloomington Bison
- Americans Open Round 1 in Allen After 2-1 OT Win - Allen Americans
- Knight Monsters Close Regular Season with 6-4 Win against Rush - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Oilers Banish Thunder to Division Basement with Barn-Burning Overtime Victory in Season Finale - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Win, 4-3, Against the Nailers in Their Final Regular Season Game - Indy Fuel
- Royals First Round Playoff Series Announced vs. Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Desperate Fuel Steal Regular Season Finale, 4-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders' Regular Season Concludes in Bloomington - Iowa Heartlanders
- Bison Clinch 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Berth - Bloomington Bison
- South Carolina Ends Regular Season with 6-0 Rout of Orlando - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - April 18 - ECHL
- Railers Strike in Overtime, Beat Thunder 3-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gladiators Announce Schedule for Round One of 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Fall to Railers 3-2 in Overtime - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Close out 2025-26 Season with Loss to K-Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Dominate Cyclones Saturday on Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- Dominant Win and Hat Trick by Dufort to Close out the Lions' Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Shootout against Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Close Regular Season with Loss in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Milo Roelens and Dyllan Gill to the Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Roest & Davies Assigned to Atlanta from Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Sign Ryan Orgel to SPC - Reading Royals
- Rush Game Notes: April 18, 2026 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Huge Point on the Line Tonight - Allen Americans
- Waugh Returns to Savannah from Hartford - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Preview: Royals vs. Everblades, April 18th - Game 72/72 - Reading Royals
- Americans Beat Wichita 3-2 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Knight Monsters Close Regular Season with 6-4 Win against Rush
- Rapid City Collects 4-3 Overtime Win Behind Third-Period Rally
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: April 14, 2026
- Knight Monsters Win Season Series against Americans with 4-3 Overtime Road Victory
- Allen Scores Five Unanswered to Defeat Knight Monsters on Home Ice, 6-2