Huge Point on the Line Tonight

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Sam Sedley and goaltender Jackson Parsons

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans defenseman Sam Sedley and goaltender Jackson Parsons(Allen Americans)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), close the regular season schedule tonight against the Kansas City Mavericks. One point for the Americans will clinch second place in the division and home ice in the opening round.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: MIXLR.COM

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

On -Ice Reporters: Isabella Keating and Gracee Tucker

Game Producer: John Beifuss

Broadcast Interns: Matthew McDowell, Deja Jackson, Dawson Baker and Maxton Brown

Next Home Game: TBD

Comparing Allen and Kansas City

Allen Americans

Overall: 42-23-6-0

Home: 23-9-3-0

Away: 19-14-3-0

Last 10: 9-0-1-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (74) Brayden Watts

Goals: (38) Danny Katic

Power Play Goals: (11) Danny Katic

Assists: (50) Brayden Watts

Power Play Assists: (27) Sam Sedley

+/- (+25) Ty Prefontaine

PIM's (107) Danny Katic

Kansas City Mavericks:

Overall: 55-12-2-2

Home: 27-8-1-0

Away: 28-4-1-2

Last 10: 7-2-0-1

Kansas City Mavericks Leaders:

Points: (86) Marcus Crawford

Goals: (30) Jackson Jutting

Power Play Goals: (13) David Cotton

Assists: (72) Marcus Crawford

Power Play Assists: (33) Marcus Crawford

+/-: (+49) Marcus Crawford

PIM's (125) Marcus Crawford

Huge Game: The Americans will take over second place in the Mountain Division with one point tonight against the Mavericks. Allen owns the tie break with Idaho in regulation wins. The Americans have 36. Idaho has only 29. If the Americans earn that point they will have home ice in the opening round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Award Winner: Americans forward Brayden Watts was named the ECHL Sportsman of the Year on Friday. Watts in his second year with the Americans leads Allen with 73 points.

On the Move: The Americans announced several transactions over the last 48 hours releasing three players. Chase Maxwell, who appeared in 44 games this season with the Americans had five total points (2 goals and 3 assists. Kevin Gursoy played in 40 games with the Americans and had 15 points (3 goals and 12 assists. The Americans claimed Gursoy earlier this season off waivers from Tulsa where he had five points in nine games. Trevor LeDonne began this season with the Wheeling Nailers playing in two games before returning to Allen. In 30 games this season with Allen he had seven points (2 goals and 5 assists).

New Streak: After having their season-high eight game winning streak snapped last Saturday night at home in a loss to the Tahoe Knight Monsters, the Americans have won back-to-back games heading into tonight's game with the Mavericks.

Head-to-Head with Kansas City: The Americans have won two straight games in the season series with the Mavericks. Tonight's game is the makeup game for the postponed game in December. The Mavericks have lost only 12 games in regulation this season and own the ECHL's best record.

Anania Back from Milwaukee: The Americans loaned All Star Defenseman Andre Anania to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League last week. He played in one game for the Admirals and had no points in 11 minutes of action. Anania made his return to the Allen lineup on Friday night in Wichita. He has 42 points in 65 games this season with Allen (6 goals and 36 assists).

All -ECHL First Team: Ottawa contracted forward Danny Katic was named to the All-ECHL First team this week. Katic leads the ECHL with 37 goals.

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ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026

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