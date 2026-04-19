Royals First Round Playoff Series Announced vs. Wheeling
Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced their schedule and tickets available for their 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Division Semifinal best-of-seven series against the ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Wheeling Nailers:
GAME 1 - AWAY (Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)
GAME 2 - AWAY (Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)
GAME 3 - HOME - (Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena)
GAME 4 - HOME - (Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena)
GAME 5* - HOME* - (Saturday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena)
GAME 6* - AWAY (Monday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)
GAME 7* - AWAY (Wednesday, May 6 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)
*If necessary
NOTE: Single game tickets for children (18 and under), seniors and veterans are $3 dollars off regularly priced tickets at Santander Arena Box Office only.
Royals365 Members, your seats are already locked in for the first two home playoff games!
All fans can enroll in our Pay-As-We-Play plan: https://bit.ly/PAWPKCP26
Here's how Pay-As-We-Play works:
- Opt-in: If you choose to opt in, you'll be charged for the full round, whether you attend the game or not. There are no exchanges or exceptions.
- Opt-out: If you don't opt in, you'll pay gate pricing per game, and your seat won't be guaranteed.
-
Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂÃ°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!
ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026
- Fuel Win, 4-3, Against the Nailers in Their Final Regular Season Game - Indy Fuel
- Royals First Round Playoff Series Announced vs. Wheeling - Reading Royals
- Desperate Fuel Steal Regular Season Finale, 4-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders' Regular Season Concludes in Bloomington - Iowa Heartlanders
- Bison Clinch 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Berth - Bloomington Bison
- South Carolina Ends Regular Season with 6-0 Rout of Orlando - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - April 18 - ECHL
- Railers Strike in Overtime, Beat Thunder 3-2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule - South Carolina Stingrays
- Gladiators Announce Schedule for Round One of 2026 Kelly Cup Playoffs - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Fall to Railers 3-2 in Overtime - Adirondack Thunder
- Cyclones Close out 2025-26 Season with Loss to K-Wings - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Dominate Cyclones Saturday on Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- Dominant Win and Hat Trick by Dufort to Close out the Lions' Season - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Swamp Rabbits Fall in Shootout against Icemen - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Close Regular Season with Loss in Trois-Rivieres - Maine Mariners
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Milo Roelens and Dyllan Gill to the Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Roest & Davies Assigned to Atlanta from Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Sign Ryan Orgel to SPC - Reading Royals
- Rush Game Notes: April 18, 2026 vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Huge Point on the Line Tonight - Allen Americans
- Waugh Returns to Savannah from Hartford - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Preview: Royals vs. Everblades, April 18th - Game 72/72 - Reading Royals
- Americans Beat Wichita 3-2 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals First Round Playoff Series Announced vs. Wheeling
- Royals Sign Ryan Orgel to SPC
- Preview: Royals vs. Everblades, April 18th - Game 72/72
- McLaughlin & Perets Recalled by Lehigh Valley; Bannister Signed to SPC
- Ben Meehan Selected to 2025-26 ECHL All-Rookie Team