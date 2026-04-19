Royals First Round Playoff Series Announced vs. Wheeling

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced their schedule and tickets available for their 2026 Kelly Cup Playoff Division Semifinal best-of-seven series against the ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Wheeling Nailers:

GAME 1 - AWAY (Friday, April 24 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

GAME 2 - AWAY (Saturday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

GAME 3 - HOME - (Wednesday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena)

GAME 4 - HOME - (Friday, May 1 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena)

GAME 5* - HOME* - (Saturday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. @ Santander Arena)

GAME 6* - AWAY (Monday, May 4 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

GAME 7* - AWAY (Wednesday, May 6 at 7:10 p.m. @ WesBanco Arena)

*If necessary

NOTE: Single game tickets for children (18 and under), seniors and veterans are $3 dollars off regularly priced tickets at Santander Arena Box Office only.

Royals365 Members, your seats are already locked in for the first two home playoff games!

All fans can enroll in our Pay-As-We-Play plan: https://bit.ly/PAWPKCP26

Here's how Pay-As-We-Play works:

- Opt-in: If you choose to opt in, you'll be charged for the full round, whether you attend the game or not. There are no exchanges or exceptions.

- Opt-out: If you don't opt in, you'll pay gate pricing per game, and your seat won't be guaranteed.

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ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026

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