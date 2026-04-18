ECHL Announces Suspension

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Greenville's Cole Fraser has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #412, Jacksonville at Greenville, on April 17.

Fraser is suspended under Rule #23.7 as the result of receiving his 10th fighting major of the season.

Fraser will miss Greenville's game vs. Jacksonville today (April 18).







ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026

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