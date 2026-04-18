ECHL Announces Suspension
Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Greenville's Cole Fraser has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #412, Jacksonville at Greenville, on April 17.
Fraser is suspended under Rule #23.7 as the result of receiving his 10th fighting major of the season.
Fraser will miss Greenville's game vs. Jacksonville today (April 18).
Check out the ECHL Statistics
ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Huge Point on the Line Tonight - Allen Americans
- Waugh Returns to Savannah from Hartford - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Preview: Royals vs. Everblades, April 18th - Game 72/72 - Reading Royals
- Americans Beat Wichita 3-2 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.