Waugh Returns to Savannah from Hartford

Published on April 18, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that defenseman Phip Waugh has been released from his professional tryout (PTO) with the Hartford Wolf Pack and returned to Savannah.

Waugh, 26, is in his third professional season and has appeared in 86 career games, including 18 at the American Hockey League level with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Abbotsford, Hershey and Hartford. In his first season with the Ghost Pirates, the McLean, Virginia native has skated in 22 games, recording three goals and six assists.

Prior to turning pro, Waugh played three collegiate seasons at Mercyhurst University, where he totaled 11 goals and eight assists in 76 games.

The Ghost Pirates now turn their attention to the Kelly Cup Playoffs, where they will face the Florida Everblades in the first round beginning Friday, April 24 at Hertz Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed live on FloHockey and broadcast on Mixlr. Tickets and additional information about upcoming home games are available at ghostpirateshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from April 18, 2026

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