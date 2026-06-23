Ghost Pirates Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster

Published on June 23, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today their Season-Ending Roster for the 2025-26 season.

The roster consists of 20 players, including 12 forwards, seven defensemen, and one goaltender.

Defensemen (7)

Ivan Chukarov Noah Carroll Chris Lipe Keaton Pehrson Mason Reiners Will Riedell Phip Waugh

Forwards (12)

Tristan Amonte Connor Gregga Nick Granowicz Alex Krause Zach Krajnik Peter Laviolette Josh Lopina Matt Koopman Ryan Sullivan Scout Truman Reece Vitelli Liam Walsh

Goaltenders (1)

Vinnie Purpura

Season-Ending Rosters may include a maximum of 20 players and cannot include any player who did not sign an ECHL contract during the 2025-26 season.

Each ECHL team is entitled to retain the rights to up to eight players on its Season-Ending Roster by extending a qualifying offer no later than 11:59 p.m. ET on July 7. Players who receive qualifying offers cannot be traded while the offer remains open. Teams are not required to issue qualifying offers to players who sign contracts before July 7.

Qualifying offers remain open until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 22, at which point any unaccepted offer becomes null and void. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer retain the rights to that player for one playing season.

Players who have appeared in more than 190 professional regular-season games are ineligible to receive a qualifying offer.

For qualifying offer and veteran-status purposes, regular-season games played in the following leagues count toward a player's professional games total:

North America

National Hockey League (NHL) American Hockey League (AHL) ECHL Central Hockey League (CHL)

Europe

Czech Extraliga (Czech Republic) Liiga (Finland) Deutsche Eishockey Liga (Germany) Kontinental Hockey League (Russia) Slovak Extraliga (Slovakia) Swedish Hockey League (Sweden) National League (Switzerland)

The Ghost Pirates now set their sights on their fifth season in franchise history. Season tickets for the 2026-27 campaign are on sale now. Visit ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-494-2868 for more information or to purchase.







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