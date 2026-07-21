Florida Panthers and Savannah Ghost Pirates Extend Affiliation Through 2028-29
Published on July 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Florida Panthers and Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today that they have extended their affiliation agreement through the 2028-29 season.
The 2026-27 campaign will mark the third season of the partnership between Savannah and Florida.
"We are extremely excited to continue our partnership with the Florida Panthers and the Charlotte Checkers," said John Thompson, Executive Vice President of Zawyer Sports Savannah. "We want to thank the entire Panthers organization as we continue to build success over the next three seasons."
Through its first two seasons, the affiliation has helped develop several players in Savannah, including goaltenders Cooper Black and Kirill Gerasimyuk, who are nearing their NHL debuts. It has also seen Evan Cormier, the Ghost Pirates' goaltender for the past two seasons, raise the Stanley Cup with the Panthers in 2025.
"The Savannah Ghost Pirates have been a tremendous partner in our player development pipeline, and we are pleased to extend our affiliation agreement," said Senior Vice President, Hockey Operations Paul Krepelka. "Along with our AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers, we look forward to building on the strong relationships we have established within our system to ensure the continued success and growth of our players and staff."
The Ghost Pirates open their fifth season on Friday, October 16, when they host the Norfolk Admirals at Enmarket Arena. Season tickets are on sale now. Visit ghostpirateshockey.com or call 912-494-2868 for more information or to purchase.
ECHL Stories from July 21, 2026
- Veteran Forward Tyler Poulsen Returns to Tulsa - Tulsa Oilers
- Wichita Signs Hard-Nosed Veteran Forward Anthony Collins - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Bring Back Cole Tymkin - Rapid City Rush
- Florida Panthers and Savannah Ghost Pirates Extend Affiliation Through 2028-29 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Americans Welcome Back Longest Tenured Player - Allen Americans
- Komets Add Experience and Grit - Fort Wayne Komets
- Royals Re-Sign Miles Gendron for 2026-27 Season - Reading Royals
- Goatheads Add Defenseman Emmett Serensits to Inaugural Roster - New Mexico Goatheads
- Icemen Agree to Terms with Defenseman Trevor Griebel - Jacksonville Icemen
- Nolan Walker Makes his Return to the Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- All-Star Forward Brannon McManus Returns to Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Four Signings for 2026-27 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Bring in Blueliner Justin Bean for 2026-27 Season - South Carolina Stingrays
- Israel Mianscum Agrees to Two-Way Contract with the Rocket - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Savannah Ghost Pirates Stories
- Florida Panthers and Savannah Ghost Pirates Extend Affiliation Through 2028-29
- Savannah Announces Qualifying Offers
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2025-26 Season-Ending Roster
- Ghost Pirates Trade Bryce Brodzinski to Bloomington
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2026 Protected List