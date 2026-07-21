Israel Mianscum Agrees to Two-Way Contract with the Rocket

Published on July 21, 2026 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Laval Rocket (affiliate of the Trois-Rivières Lions and the Montreal Canadiens) has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with forward Israel Mianscum.

A native of Mistissini, Quebec, Mianscum recorded 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points in 58 games with the Trois-Rivières Lions last season. He also made his American Hockey League debut, appearing in three games with the Laval Rocket and collecting one assist.

During his rookie professional campaign in 2024-25, the 6-foot-1 forward helped the Lions capture the Kelly Cup championship. In 98 career ECHL games, he has registered 20 goals and 30 assists for 50 points.

Before turning professional, Mianscum spent his entire junior career with the Sherbrooke Phoenix of the QMJHL. Over five seasons, he totaled 96 goals and 119 assists for 215 points in 264 games. Serving as an assistant captain in his final season, he enjoyed the most productive offensive campaign of his junior career with 87 points, earning a spot on the QMJHL Second All-Star Team.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mianscum can be assigned to either the Laval Rocket or the Trois-Rivières Lions during the 2026-27 season, depending on the organization's needs.

Mianscum becomes the fifth Lions player to sign a one-year, two-way contract with the Laval Rocket this offseason, joining goaltender Francesco Lapenna, forward Alexander Legkov, and defensemen Jacob Dion and Kale McCallum.

The Trois-Rivières Lions will open the 2026-27 season on Friday, October 16, at Colisée Vidéotron. Full-season and half-season memberships, as well as Flex Packs, are on sale now at lions3r.com or through a ticket sales representative by calling 819-519-1634, ext. 200.







ECHL Stories from July 21, 2026

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